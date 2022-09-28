Deathverse: Let It Die releases today on PlayStation consoles The game will slice and dice its way to PC via Steam on October 5.

Deathverse: Let It Die, the multiplayer melee-focused battle royale from the former Grasshopper Manufacture turned Supertrick Games developers has officially released today for PlayStation consoles. The game is available right now, for free, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and will be available on PC via Steam next week on October 5.

In addition to the game’s release, a trailer for Season 1 also dropped today that shows players some of the excitement they can look forward to in the game, particularly in regards to cosmetic items. While the game has a pretty thorough tutorial, Supertrick Games also released a gameplay walkthrough yesterday that’ll further help players understand the ins and outs of Deathverse.

While other battle royale games typically populate matches with a large number of players, Deathverse is a little different in that players will compete in a more self-contained 16-player survival-focused battle arena. There, they’ll not only need to defend themselves from other players and work to be the last player standing, but will also need to keep an eye out for PvE map hazards as well like Hunters and Cryptids, with Deathverse described as a PvPvE type game.

In DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE, players compete in a 16-player survival battle arena as contestants of the world-renowned television program DEATH JAMBOREE. Flanked by your trusty robot companion, Wilson, you must fight off, defend against, and outsmart enemies in PvPvE mayhem to be the last contestant standing.

For fans of Let It Die, Deathverse is set in the same world but isn’t a direct “Let It Die 2” type sequel which is something that was emphasized in some of our previous coverage, including in an interview with the game’s director, Hideyuki Shin. Deathverse also features a funky soundtrack courtesy of composer Akira Yamaoka, and a fun dystopian TV show premise.

