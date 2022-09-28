Splatoon 3 Version 1.1.2 patch notes take aim at communication errors & crashes The latest Splatoon 3 patch comes at the end of September and should help to alleviate rampant communication errors.

Splatoon 3 is out and fans of Nintendo have flocked to the game and its multitude of matches, weapons, Splatfests, and other fun… if they can get past the communication errors. Thankfully, another upcoming patch is set to deploy which should alleviate Splatoon 3’s communication errors and bugs related to them. Splatoon 3 Version 1.1.2 is set to launch at the end of this September, but you can check out what’s coming in the upcoming patch now.

Splatoon 3 Version 1.1.2 patch notes

Communication errors have been the bane of an otherwise delightful multiplayer experience in Splatoon 3.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo revealed the details of Splatoon 3 Version 1.1.2 recently on the Japanese Nintendo support website. While the patch notes haven’t been posted on English channels just yet, the patch is apparently set to roll out on September 30, 2022 worldwide. Headlining these notes are fixes to the communication errors which have plagued an otherwise fun game, doing everything from disconnecting players from matches to blocking progress when it happens at crucial points in shops and the like. With this patch, some of the communication errors should be alleviated and the bugs related to them should be fixed as well. Check out the full notes below:

Communication changes

Additional measures have been taken to address the problem of frequent communication errors after battles or part-time jobs, depending on the communication environment.

Changes to player controls

Fixed an issue in maneuvers where if you hold down the ZL button and slide while holding down the ZR button, you will stop shooting and turn into a squid (octopus) as soon as the slide freezes. did.

When using the gear power "Kikumi Jutsu" and pressing the ZR button while holding down the ZL button while performing a uke, when the uke ends even though the ZR button is held down Fixed an issue where you would become a squid (octopus).

Fixed an issue where Wiper would perform two horizontal slashes in a row even if the ZR button was pressed only once when performing a horizontal slash immediately after a charge slash.

Match-related changes

Fixed an issue that caused Nicedama's armor to remain immune to damage for a period of time after being destroyed.

Fixed an issue where an energy stand was placed in the corner of a specific terrain, and when the player changed from a squid (octopus) to a human near it, the player would sometimes get inside the terrain.

Other changes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when exiting locker editing with a photo stand placed in the locker.

Fixed an issue where the event of receiving a catalog would not occur again if a communication error occurred or the game was interrupted when the catalog level was 100 and the next catalog was received at the Zakka shop.

*If this problem has already occurred, after updating the software, the event will occur again when entering the Zacka shop.

Even though players participated in the first festival and saw the final result news, they did not receive the super turban shell. The final result news plays again so you could receive the super turban shell.

With the Splatoon 3 Version 1.1.2 patch set to come out on September 30, 2022, stay tuned for more details and coverage of the game. You can also check out our handy guides to help with getting your best weapon and good abilities to go with it.