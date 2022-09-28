Apple reportedly paring back iPhone production plans as demand slows Reportedly, Apple hoped the unveiling of the iPhone 14 line would spur sales, but demand has not been as strong as the company expected.

With the launch of the iPhone 14 generation of smartphones at Apple, it’s that exciting time of year for the company when many Apple fans would be abuzz about its new products and what they can do. Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 has not gained as much traction as Apple hoped and it has the company pulling back on its production plans for the new line. iPhone production will be reduced following lower sales than expected of the iPhone 14.

Anonymous sources in the know about production plans and changes at Apple shared knowledge of the situation in a recent report from Bloomberg. According to those sources, the iPhone 14 line has failed to gain the traction Apple expected it to have. Reportedly, as a result, Apple will cut production of smartphone products by as many as 6 million units in the second half of its fiscal year. That will make for a total of around 90 million units, which is more in line with previous years.

Surprisingly, out of various Apple reports, the more premium models of the iPhone 14 have sold better against forecasts than the entry-level device.

Source: Apple

The iPhone 14 line was revealed at an Apple event at the beginning of September 2022. It officially launched on September 16, 2022. While the new line boasts a multitude of upgrades, including further camera improvements, the sales for the line out of the gate have apparently not been what Apple expected. The company has reported that premium versions of the new line, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, have actually seen more demand than the entry-level device, but it’s not enough to keep Apple from pulling back on its production to contend with low sales.

There have also been allegations of camera issues with the iPhone 14. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Apple’s latest smartphone line will come out of its slump, especially as we approach the holidays. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.