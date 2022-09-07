iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus unveiled at Far Out September 7 event The latest models in the iPhone line has been revealed.

The Apple September event had one more piece of business before concluding. The Tuesday presentation offered the latest on the iPhone. The company unveiled the new iPhone 14, as well as the bigger iPhone 14 Plus.

Rather than spotlight a base iPhone model and a smaller alternative, Apple is now thinking bigger. The base 6.1-inch iPhone 14 is now joined by the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. It will come in five color variations, feature two rear cameras, and an improved battery life. The new model will be powered by the 6-core A15 Bionic chip, which is noteworthy because new iPhone models typically use a newer processor.

The base iPhone 14 features are starting to catch up with those offered by previous iPhone Pro models. Beyond matching the old Pro's screen sizes, the new iPhone 14s will have battery life on par with previous iPhone Pros. In fact, Apple is claiming that the iPhone 14 will feature the best battery life of any of the base line of iPhones.

The iPhone 14 will utilize a new 12-megapixel main camera with a larger sensor and larger pixels measured at 1.9 microns. Photos will be improved through the use of a new Photonic Engine, which works in lowly lit environments. Apple is also looking to help reduce "shaky cam" by incorporating a new Action Mode for video recording, which will help stabilize any sudden movements that come while taking video.



Source: Apple

Emergency features will include an emergency SOS mode that allows for a connection with Apple's satellites, which can then be used to contact emergency services. Those interested in using these emergency features can sign up for them starting in November. On top of that, iPhone 14 models will also feature crash detection, which will use the device's accelerometers to detect vehicle collisons. The car crash detection can automatically contact emergency services, if needed.

The iPhone 14 will retail for $799 USD and release on Friday, September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will go for $899 USD and will arrive slightly later with a Friday, October 7 release date. Pre-orders will open up this Friday on the Apple Store. It should be noted that the new iPhone 14s will not feature a physical SIM card tray, so users will have to inquire about eSIM cards before making any purchases.