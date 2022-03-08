New iPhone SE announced during Apple Peek Performance event The latest iteration of the iPhone SE has been unveiled by Apple.

During the March 2022 Peek Performance Apple Special Event, the tech company revealed the new iPhone SE, the latest iteration of its mid-level smartphone. The new iPhone SE features 5G, improved battery life, and the A15 chip.

The new iPhone SE is a scaled down version of the latest Apple smartphones, but still packs the meaningful features that draws users to the devices. In addition to 5G capability, Apple boasts that the iPhone SE 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8. Most notably, the new iPhone SE will feature the same coveted A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 family of devices.

The iPhone SE features a more traditional iPhone design, with a home button at the bottom, and a much more modest camera on the back. The physical design is most comparable to the iPhone 8. The phone comes in three colors - red, white, and black.

The new iPhone SE will be available on March 18, 2022.