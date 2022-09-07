iPhone 14 Pro revealed at Far Out September 7 event Take a journey to a Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Apple September event revealed new iPhone models, but saved a portion of its presentation for the Pro line. The iPhone 14 Pro was unveiled with new features and new colors.

The iPhone 14 Pro's most discussed change is the shift from the notch that was first introduced in the iPhone X. In its place is a new "Dynamic Island," which can be expanded to include notifications and other information from various apps. The Dynamic Island will sit along the top of the screen between the time, signal, and battery displays.

Check out the new Dynamic Island at the top of the phone.

Source: Apple

It should also be noted that the iPhone 14 Pro will run on the A16 processor, which puts it above the A15 Bionic chip that's being used by the base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. The new processor is being touted as the "fastest chip ever in a smartphone" and contains a 6-core GPU that's paired alongside a 5-core GPU. Even with the additional power, Apple notes that the A16 will use 20 percent less power than the A15 chip line.

One of the iPhone 14 Pro's standout features is the Super Retina XDR display, which can hit all the way up to 2,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. Its low power setting allows it to slow to a 1Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature Apple's biggest camera to date, packing in a 48MP camera with a quad-pixel sensor, which allows users a 2x zoom at full size. The sensor will be 65 percent larger than the current standard and includes a 24mm focal length, 7-element lens, 100 percent Focus Pixels, and a 2nd generation sensor-shift OIS. Pro Video and Cinematic modes will allow content creators and the like to record at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.



Source: Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro will retail for $999 USD. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will sell for $1099 USD. They'll be available on Friday, September 16.