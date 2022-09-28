Razer Edge 5G is an upcoming portable gaming device from Verizon, Razer, & Qualcomm Razer expects to show and share details about the 'first 5G gaming handheld' at RazerCon in October.

As we chug along towards the end of the year, it seems that a lot of different technology and game companies are going all-in on new portable gaming devices. Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm are the latest to announce they’ll be entering the arena and they’re doing it on the back of a new product called the Razer Edge 5G. It’s being touted as the ‘world’s first 5G gaming handheld’ and we’ll see more of it at RazerCon in October 2022.

Verizon was the one to announce the new Razer Edge 5G, being made in partnership with Razer and Qualcomm. Operating on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform, the Razer Edge 5G is said to be an Android-based device that will be able to handle high-performance gaming either downloaded locally, streamed from a console, or accessed from the cloud. It will handle all of this with online access over 5G Ultra Wideband connection. What’s more, Razer currently expecting to officially unveil the device and go into more details about its specs and capabilities during RazerCon 2022 on October 15.

Verizon, Razer, and Qualcomm’s Razer Edge 5G handheld follows on the back of several high-profile announcements regarding portable gaming devices this year. The Steam Deck kicked everything off with its launch earlier this year and, though it had some tech issues, Valve’s support and updates for the device and its general capabilities have still made it an appealing option for on-the-go PC gaming. Logitech and Tencent also announced partnership to produce a gaming handheld, revealing the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld for release in October 2022, as well as confirming that it would be ready to utilize Xbox Game Pass.

With the Razer Edge 5G now entering the fray as well, it looks like handheld gaming platforms are blowing up in a big way on the backend of 2022. Stay tuned for more details, especially around RazerCon, as we await further updates on the Razer Edge 5G portable handheld.