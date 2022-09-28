MultiVersus datamine suggests Joker is coming, voiced by Mark Hamill Joker has yet to be announced for MultiVersus, but datamines of the game suggest Hamill is voicing him for at least an announcer pack.

One of the biggest positive factors for MultiVersus has been getting the multitude of original and popular voices that have brought some of our favorite characters to life. Looks like another awesome character and legend might also be on the way in the form of Mark Hamill’s Joker. Recent datamines of MultiVersus allegedly exposed voice lines that are clearly Hamill portraying the Clown Prince of Crime and sound very much like they could be part of a MultiVersus Announcer Pack.

These voice lines were discovered and posted by MultiVersus leak account Laisul, who shared the collection of Joker voice lines on their Twitter on September 27, 2022. The voice lines are definitely Mark Hamill (or a very convincing Mark Hamill soundalike, which would make little sense), playing his iconic version of the Joker from Batman: The Animated Series. The voice lines suggest Joker is calling a match for a red team and blue team, which also coincides with MultiVersus. At the very least, it sounds like Player First Games is working on an announcer pack for Hamill’s Joker in MultiVersus.

That said, we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if Joker made a proper roster appearance on MultiVersus. The character would be a no-brainer compliment to Batman and Harley Quinn, who are already in the game. Moreover, Joker has been a staple of various DC and Warner Bros. games as of late, appearing in the likes of Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and other titles. We also had Joker on our Smash Bros. Ultimate-sized list of characters we’d expect in MultiVersus.

Mark Hamill has played Joker for a multitude of projects, including Batman: The Animated Series all the way up to an animated version of Batman: The Killing Joke.

This voice pack leak doesn’t confirm anything, but it does seem to paint Mark Hamill’s Joker in MultiVersus as very likely. As we await further details and confirmation, stay tuned for more MultiVersus updates right here at Shacknews.