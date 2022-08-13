Weekend Discussion - August 13, 2022

Happy Saturday, Shackers. You made it, and we hope you’re having a good one. We’re coming off of a beautiful EVO 2022 and there were plenty of good reveals this week, including during the THQ Nordic Showcase, but for now, let’s enjoy another fine Weekend Discussion shall we?

Marvel’s Spider-Man came to PC recently, and with it, our own Greg Burke suited up and went web-slinging to see how the game holds up on PC hardware. Check out his full impressions below!

We even had a good Shack Chat to go with Spidey’s PC arrival this week. Take a peek!

Shack Chat: What is your favorite Spider-Man picture? https://t.co/vqmFt2fo0Q — Shacknews (@shacknews) August 12, 2022

There was a lot of good news out of THQ Nordic, including a new Alone in the Dark, a new destructible racer from the makers of Burnout, and a new RTS coming from 3D Realms!

Kitty has come to welcome you to a very good run of Weekend Discussion Internets.

Chirping and screeching in pure emotion

Marriage Story (2019) but with a Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/4eYdWCByPA — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) August 13, 2022

This is probably one of the funniest takes on the Marriage Story meme I’ve seen.

How far would you go for a meme?

the 1st voice actor to sport Goku Drip to the Dragon Ball Super movie premiere pic.twitter.com/bBWxmUgys1 — Aleks Le @ FANEXPO BOSTON (@AleksLeVO) August 13, 2022

Surprised I haven’t seen more people show up to Dragon Ball features in Goku Drip. Well done, king.

Tired just thinking about it

Didn't do anything yet but pic.twitter.com/RU4Izf26KC — pikaole doodle (@fikaole) August 13, 2022

Some days, you wear yourself out just thinking about all the work that needs to be done.

A new way technology for diabetic testing

ICYMI: Students at the American University in Cairo have developed a device that non-invasively measures blood glucose levels, winning first place in 2022 Johns Hopkins Healthcare Design Competition pic.twitter.com/IEOBTCbRDA — Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2022

I know a lot of people in my life that have had to deal with diabetic testing finger pricks. I hope technology like this becomes commonplace for them some day.

Now you’re Spidey-ing with style

11520 x 2160 resolution, DLSS on, graphics on highest settings, bounces around 50-60 fps. Ryzen 5950X, RTX 3090, 32 gb RAM #SpiderManPC #SpiderManRemastered pic.twitter.com/rwuzUVlYWE — Dre (@Crotin) August 13, 2022

That’s quite a setup. All the more to get every bit of the web-slinging goodness of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

They did that bedframe dirty

This is the most fucked up thing I've seen for a kids cartoon show 💀 pic.twitter.com/YY5ycvGQv1 — Trxps✯ (@richtrzps) August 12, 2022

The Regular Show was too good. It’s pretty funny and ridiculous how some of their narratives turned out, especially in one-offs.

Breakfast biscuit dumplings, lawdy

I want them. Might have to give this recipe a spin in the very near future.

Weekend Vibes

I went looking for some new rock recently because as hard it is to find, I refuse to believe that rock is fully dead. To that end, Highly Suspect has come through for me a lot lately. I dig their broody, yet grooving style. Ice Cold is from their upcoming Midnight Demon Club album coming out in early September. Check it.

If something new doesn’t suit your tastes, I also went looking for some classics. 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks new Tempest Rising looks a lot like Command & Conquer, and I hope it has a good, hard-hitting soundtrack to nail that vibe even further. For the time being, I went back to an oldie-but-goody 3D Realms game. Here’s a really good remix of Rise of the Triad’s Goin’ Down the Fast Way.

That's going to do it for this August 13 edition of the Weekend Discussion. Have a good weekend, y'all!