Weekend Discussion - August 13, 2022

Happy Saturday, Shackers. You made it, and we hope you’re having a good one. We’re coming off of a beautiful EVO 2022 and there were plenty of good reveals this week, including during the THQ Nordic Showcase, but for now, let’s enjoy another fine Weekend Discussion shall we?
Marvel’s Spider-Man came to PC recently, and with it, our own Greg Burke suited up and went web-slinging to see how the game holds up on PC hardware. Check out his full impressions below!
We even had a good Shack Chat to go with Spidey’s PC arrival this week. Take a peek!
Shack Chat: What is your favorite Spider-Man picture? https://t.co/vqmFt2fo0Q— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 12, 2022
There was a lot of good news out of THQ Nordic, including a new Alone in the Dark, a new destructible racer from the makers of Burnout, and a new RTS coming from 3D Realms!
- Resident Evil & Devil May Cry veteran producer leaves Capcom for NetEase
- Sonic Frontiers will not be delayed, says Sega
- Hogwarts Legacy gets new 2023 release date
- TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will have indoor COVID measures following backlash
- New 'reimagined' Alone in the Dark announced during THQ Nordic Showcase
- Space for Sale is a new management sim from Little Big Workshop devs
- Tempest Rising is an upcoming sci-fi RTS from 3D Realms & Slipgate Ironworks
- Wreckreation is a new open-world sandbox racing game from creators of Burnout & NFS
- South Park Digital Studios teases new game at end of THQ Nordic Showcase
- AEW Fight Forever will be playable for the first time at Gamescom 2022
We’ve been expecting you!
GOODMORNING FRIENDS pic.twitter.com/ZsJso23iH8— glurpo (@glurpo) August 13, 2022
Kitty has come to welcome you to a very good run of Weekend Discussion Internets.
Chirping and screeching in pure emotion
Marriage Story (2019) but with a Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/4eYdWCByPA— But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) August 13, 2022
This is probably one of the funniest takes on the Marriage Story meme I’ve seen.
How far would you go for a meme?
the 1st voice actor to sport Goku Drip to the Dragon Ball Super movie premiere pic.twitter.com/bBWxmUgys1— Aleks Le @ FANEXPO BOSTON (@AleksLeVO) August 13, 2022
Surprised I haven’t seen more people show up to Dragon Ball features in Goku Drip. Well done, king.
Tired just thinking about it
Didn't do anything yet but pic.twitter.com/RU4Izf26KC— pikaole doodle (@fikaole) August 13, 2022
Some days, you wear yourself out just thinking about all the work that needs to be done.
A new way technology for diabetic testing
ICYMI: Students at the American University in Cairo have developed a device that non-invasively measures blood glucose levels, winning first place in 2022 Johns Hopkins Healthcare Design Competition pic.twitter.com/IEOBTCbRDA— Reuters (@Reuters) August 13, 2022
I know a lot of people in my life that have had to deal with diabetic testing finger pricks. I hope technology like this becomes commonplace for them some day.
Now you’re Spidey-ing with style
11520 x 2160 resolution, DLSS on, graphics on highest settings, bounces around 50-60 fps. Ryzen 5950X, RTX 3090, 32 gb RAM #SpiderManPC #SpiderManRemastered pic.twitter.com/rwuzUVlYWE— Dre (@Crotin) August 13, 2022
That’s quite a setup. All the more to get every bit of the web-slinging goodness of Marvel’s Spider-Man.
They did that bedframe dirty
This is the most fucked up thing I've seen for a kids cartoon show 💀 pic.twitter.com/YY5ycvGQv1— Trxps✯ (@richtrzps) August 12, 2022
The Regular Show was too good. It’s pretty funny and ridiculous how some of their narratives turned out, especially in one-offs.
Breakfast biscuit dumplings, lawdy
Lord have mercy!! pic.twitter.com/dLNcI863hY— Saint Laurent Shawty✨ (@Tosci_Marie) August 12, 2022
I want them. Might have to give this recipe a spin in the very near future.
Weekend Vibes
I went looking for some new rock recently because as hard it is to find, I refuse to believe that rock is fully dead. To that end, Highly Suspect has come through for me a lot lately. I dig their broody, yet grooving style. Ice Cold is from their upcoming Midnight Demon Club album coming out in early September. Check it.
If something new doesn’t suit your tastes, I also went looking for some classics. 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks new Tempest Rising looks a lot like Command & Conquer, and I hope it has a good, hard-hitting soundtrack to nail that vibe even further. For the time being, I went back to an oldie-but-goody 3D Realms game. Here’s a really good remix of Rise of the Triad’s Goin’ Down the Fast Way.
That’s going to do it for this August 13 edition of the Weekend Discussion. Tune in this coming week as we return to regular scheduled programming with Indie-licious, WWES, Stevetendo, and more! Don’t forget though, you still have time to score Shackpets wins for this week. Have a good weekend, y’all!
