Weekend Discussion - August 13, 2022

We're into the good days of the week, and it's time to enjoy them all the more with another edition of Weekend Discussion.
TJ Denzer
Happy Saturday, Shackers. You made it, and we hope you’re having a good one. We’re coming off of a beautiful EVO 2022 and there were plenty of good reveals this week, including during the THQ Nordic Showcase, but for now, let’s enjoy another fine Weekend Discussion shall we?

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Marvel’s Spider-Man came to PC recently, and with it, our own Greg Burke suited up and went web-slinging to see how the game holds up on PC hardware. Check out his full impressions below!

We even had a good Shack Chat to go with Spidey’s PC arrival this week. Take a peek!

There was a lot of good news out of THQ Nordic, including a new Alone in the Dark, a new destructible racer from the makers of Burnout, and a new RTS coming from 3D Realms!

And now… The Internet!

We’ve been expecting you!

Kitty has come to welcome you to a very good run of Weekend Discussion Internets.

Chirping and screeching in pure emotion

This is probably one of the funniest takes on the Marriage Story meme I’ve seen.

How far would you go for a meme?

Surprised I haven’t seen more people show up to Dragon Ball features in Goku Drip. Well done, king.

Tired just thinking about it

Some days, you wear yourself out just thinking about all the work that needs to be done.

A new way technology for diabetic testing

I know a lot of people in my life that have had to deal with diabetic testing finger pricks. I hope technology like this becomes commonplace for them some day.

Now you’re Spidey-ing with style

That’s quite a setup. All the more to get every bit of the web-slinging goodness of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

They did that bedframe dirty

The Regular Show was too good. It’s pretty funny and ridiculous how some of their narratives turned out, especially in one-offs.

Breakfast biscuit dumplings, lawdy

I want them. Might have to give this recipe a spin in the very near future.

Weekend Vibes

I went looking for some new rock recently because as hard it is to find, I refuse to believe that rock is fully dead. To that end, Highly Suspect has come through for me a lot lately. I dig their broody, yet grooving style. Ice Cold is from their upcoming Midnight Demon Club album coming out in early September. Check it.

If something new doesn’t suit your tastes, I also went looking for some classics. 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks new Tempest Rising looks a lot like Command & Conquer, and I hope it has a good, hard-hitting soundtrack to nail that vibe even further. For the time being, I went back to an oldie-but-goody 3D Realms game. Here’s a really good remix of Rise of the Triad’s Goin’ Down the Fast Way.

That’s going to do it for this August 13 edition of the Weekend Discussion. Tune in this coming week as we return to regular scheduled programming with Indie-licious, WWES, Stevetendo, and more! Don’t forget though, you still have time to score Shackpets wins for this week. Have a good weekend, y’all!

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump.

Hello, Meet Lola