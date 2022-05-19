Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 19, 2022

It's nighttime in America. Time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Good evening, Shackers. Another fine Thursday has come and gone. It’s almost time for the weekend – just Friday to get through. That said, as you coast into your Friday, why not settle down with another Evening Reading to close out our posting day? Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now… Other stuff from The Internet!!!

A variety of lap frens

Which one would you choose? Flareon for me.

Parton and pizza, a winning combination

It seems increasingly like Dolly Parton is always on the right side of history, even when it comes to fast food.

The kitten sez chomf

Silly little fuzzies. Someone give them treats so they stop chewing on each other.

Don’t talk to him, he angy

These sketched chihuahuas are fed up with it.

Capy catty snugs

Even something as temperamental as a cat can’t deny the snugs of a friendly capybara.

Maki Itoh is a gift to wrestling

Looks like the AEW fans got a wonderful Maki match last night. Love her antics.

Speaking of wrestling, it’s Andre the Giant’s birthday

Still the best big man to ever run the gimmick in the squared circle. RIP Giant.

That will cover our Shacknews Evening Reading for this Thursday, May 19, 2022. Just a quick reminder that you can support Shacknews by subscribing to Mercury for as little as $1 a month. Don’t have a dollar? You can still check out the Shackpets app. It’s free on iOS and Android and you can partake in votes on pet pics in the ultimate battle of cuteness. You might even run into the latest pet pic of my sweet Flaff!

Flaff needs your votes on Shackpets. Can you deny this face?
Flaff needs your votes on Shackpets. Can you deny this face?

And that covers your latest Shacknews Evening Reading. How’s your Thursday night going, Shackers? What are you up to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

