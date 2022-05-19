Evening Reading - May 19, 2022

Good evening, Shackers. Another fine Thursday has come and gone. It’s almost time for the weekend – just Friday to get through. That said, as you coast into your Friday, why not settle down with another Evening Reading to close out our posting day? Please enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Epic Mega Sale begins today with 25% Epic Coupons in tow
- Metal: Hellsinger adds new track from System of a Down's Serj Tankian
- Borderlands 3 is free on the Epic Games Store for one week
- God of War Ragnarok to adapt & expand accessibility options from 2018 PC port
- The Witcher 3's next-gen version arrives in Q4 2022 with Netflix show DLC
- Cloud-based EVE Anywhere to allow play of EVE Online on web browsers
- The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act aims to break up Google's ad business
- Twitter (TWTR) execs tell employees that the company will not renegotiate deal with Musk
- MultiVersus finds brilliance in its 2v2 format
- Dolmen review: A beautiful nightmare
And now… Other stuff from The Internet!!!
A variety of lap frens
トレーナーの足から意地でも降りないブイズ pic.twitter.com/rLkdol6KYT— USGMEN（うさぎメン） (@USGMEN_GIF) May 19, 2022
Which one would you choose? Flareon for me.
Parton and pizza, a winning combination
My favorite little pizza has finally returned home. The Mexican Pizza is back! #tacobellpartner pic.twitter.com/eCcTEPwhFF— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 19, 2022
It seems increasingly like Dolly Parton is always on the right side of history, even when it comes to fast food.
The kitten sez chomf
May 19, 2022
Silly little fuzzies. Someone give them treats so they stop chewing on each other.
Don’t talk to him, he angy
May 18, 2022
These sketched chihuahuas are fed up with it.
Capy catty snugs
capybara snuggling with a cat pic.twitter.com/qYyVCl6rfB— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) May 10, 2022
Even something as temperamental as a cat can’t deny the snugs of a friendly capybara.
Maki Itoh is a gift to wrestling
KOKESHI! @maki_itoh is a genius! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/b0oQ1MHrny— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 19, 2022
Looks like the AEW fans got a wonderful Maki match last night. Love her antics.
Speaking of wrestling, it’s Andre the Giant’s birthday
Happy birthday to Dre— Sidney Bakabella (@SBakabella) May 19, 2022
I consider you one of only 4 close friends. What we did in Pensacola is not only scary, but a felony in most states.
Here we are at Vince Jr's bar at the 84 Christmas party pic.twitter.com/LJ6UDpTP0C
Still the best big man to ever run the gimmick in the squared circle. RIP Giant.
