The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act aims to break up Google's ad business A newly introduced bill could disrupt Google's supremely profitable ad process.

With companies like Google raking in ungodly amounts of cash on a quarterly basis, there will always be concerns surrounding competitiveness and fairness in practices. The government has been closely monitoring the situation, and may soon enact a new bill that takes aim at companies like Google. The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act would change how Google carries out its ad process, forcing it to break up a key aspect of its business.

The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act was introduced this week by members of the GOP, as reported by Wall Street Journal. Among the senators involved are Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, Amy Klobuchar, and Richard Blumenthal. If the bill is enacted, it will prohibit companies that process more than $20 billion annually from digital ad business from being involved in more than one step of the digital ad business, which Google is notorious for doing.

Mike Lee provided a statement to the Wall Street Journal about the introduction of the bill.

When you have Google simultaneously serving as a seller and a buyer and running an exchange, that gives them an unfair, undue advantage in the marketplace, one that doesn’t necessarily reflect the value they are providing. When a company can wear all these hats simultaneously, it can engage in conduct that harms everyone.

Lee is referring to the fact that Google not only facilitates auctions for the buying/selling of ads, it also provides the tools that parties use to buy/sell ads. The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act would force Google to pick one step of the process and abandon the other.

“Advertising tools from Google and many competitors help American websites and apps fund their content, help businesses grow, and help protect users from privacy risks and misleading ads,” said a Google spokesperson in a statement provided by CNBC. “Breaking those tools would hurt publishers and advertisers, lower ad quality, and create new privacy risks. And, at a time of heightened inflation, it would handicap small businesses looking for easy and effective ways to grow online. The real issue is low-quality data brokers who threaten Americans’ privacy and flood them with spammy ads. In short, this is the wrong bill, at the wrong time, aimed at the wrong target.”

With how massive of a force Google is in the digital ad space, it will be interesting to see how the company adapts, should The Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act be passed. We’ll continue to report on the latest developments in the advertising space right here on Shacknews.