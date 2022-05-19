Cloud-based EVE Anywhere to allow play of EVE Online on web browsers CCP Games has launched an alpha for EVE Anywhere that will allow players to engage with all of EVE Online through browsers on any laptop or PC.

EVE Online has an extensive player-base, not to mention an ever-evolving universe of activity and economy to explore. CCP Games has been improving upon this spaceship-based MMO for years, but it’s latest improvement will allow pretty much any PC or laptop with internet access to run the game. CCP has announced an alpha for its new Cloud-based EVE Anywhere program, which will let players enjoy the full extent of EVE Online on your major internet browser of choice.

CCP Games announced the alpha of EVE Anywhere via a press release on May 19, 2022. Powered by Intel Cloud technology, EVE Anywhere will allow players to enjoy everything EVE Online has to offer without need for a decent PC or laptop to run it. All you need is pretty much any PC with an internet connection and you’ll be able to play EVE Online through a major internet browser. Confirmed browsers available for EVE Anywhere include Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox.

CCP Games has announced an Alpha for EVE Anywhere that will allow players to check it out for up to 24 hours.

As for when EVE Anywhere will be available, Alpha pilots can check it out now. By spending 30 PLEX (the premium in-game currency for EVE Online), players can enjoy a 24-hour trial of EVE Anywhere. The full rollout of EVE Anywhere will take place on a regional basis starting later in 2022. More details on the improvement and rollout of the program should be showing up in the coming months, as promised by CCP.

The announcement of EVE Anywhere is huge, even after CCP just announced a roadmap for EVE Online that included expansion plans and Microsoft Excel integration. The ability to access EVE Online from pretty much any PC with an internet connection is a great way to let EVE fans play pretty much… well… anywhere. Stay tuned as we await further updates, such as a final EVE Anywhere release date.