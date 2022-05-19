Borderlands 3 is free on the Epic Games Store for one week To help kick off the Epic Mega Sale, one of the first major EGS exclusives is now available to own absolutely free.

Earlier today, the Epic Games Store announced that it would be kicking off its Epic Mega Sale. This four-week stretch features major discounts on over 1,600 games and add-ons from across Epic's PC gaming storefront. However, there was one noteworthy omission from the morning announcement and that was the weekly free title that normally goes up on Thursdays. Epic has since broken that silence and confirmed that the next free game will be one of the titles that arguably helped establish EGS as a legit storefront: Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 will be one of four blockbuster games that Epic will be offering free of charge over the course of the Epic Mega Sale. The next three freebies are being kept tightly under wraps, though the team is issuing out teasers to keep the users guessing throughout the next week. Those who want to pick up Borderlands 3 can claim it from now through Thursday, May 26 at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET.

The third installment in Gearbox's looter shooter series launched exclusively on the Epic Games Store in its early days back in 2019, a move that proved exceedingly unpopular at the time. The game has since released on Steam and third-party storefronts like the Humble Store and Green Man Gaming will usually give consumers the option of purchasing a Steam key or an Epic key. Those who are insistent on a Steam key can still pick up Borderlands 3 on Valve's storefront, where it's currently on sale for 75 percent off.

It should be noted that only the base game is going for free on EGS, so those who want the full Borderlands 3 experience will have to shop around for the game's season pass and add-ons. Those are available a la carte with those offerings including a full Season Pass bundle that retails for $69.99 USD. It should also be noted that quality-of-life improvements are still being made to Borderlands 3 with cross-play with PlayStation recently announced at PAX East.

For more on deals from the Epic Games Store, make sure to visit Shacknews and check out our regular Weekend PC Download Deals feature. We round up all of the big digital deals from across the gaming space and lay them out for your reading convenience. We'll also report back on the latest from Borderlands 3, so be sure to watch Shacknews for any updates.