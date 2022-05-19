Twitter (TWTR) execs tell employees that the company will not renegotiate deal with Musk Musk recently opined that a lower-priced, renegotiated deal was 'not out of the question.' Twitter believes otherwise.

As weeks pass, the supposed deal for Elon Musk to buy Twitter has become more and more spicy with various contentions between the two. Musk has gone off on various tangents from trolling politics to delaying the deal over concerns of how much of a percentage of overall Twitter users are bots. However, Musk’s recent suggestion that a lower-priced deal could be negotiated has drawn a heavier handed response from Twitter. Recently, Twitter execs apparently held an all-hands to say that the deal would not be renegotiated.

The alleged Twitter all-hands in which executives stated there would be no deal renegotiation was reported in tweets by Platformer writer Casey Newton. Apparently, Twitter affirmed that it would not allow Musk to seek a lower price on the deal despite recent issues between the two parties. This comes after Musk himself claimed that a lower-priced deal renegotiation “was not out of the question.” If this affirmation is true, it would appear that Twitter is not showing any sign of budging from the $43 billion offer originally proposed by Musk - at least not for a lesser deal.

The back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has been centered around overall bot make-up of Twitter users. However, Twitter executives seem to be refusing to let Musk renegotiate his proposed deal around this factor.

This is the latest in a string of back-and-forths between Elon Musk and Twitter since the billionaire first took a major 9.2 percent shareholder stake in the company. Most recently, Elon Musk claimed his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward until the company proves how many of its overall users are bots. Twitter executives such as CEO Parag Agrawal have claimed that determining the actual number presents complications. Musk was not satisfied with the answer, and has continued to hammer Twitter management over the matter since.

Nonetheless, and regardless of how irate Elon Musk gets over the matter, it seems Twitter isn’t about to back down. Whether the $43 billion deal moves forward or whether Musk backs out entirely, it appears he’s not going to get Twitter at a lower price if the current leadership has its way. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further news and updates.