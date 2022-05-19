Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter (TWTR) execs tell employees that the company will not renegotiate deal with Musk

Musk recently opined that a lower-priced, renegotiated deal was 'not out of the question.' Twitter believes otherwise.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

As weeks pass, the supposed deal for Elon Musk to buy Twitter has become more and more spicy with various contentions between the two. Musk has gone off on various tangents from trolling politics to delaying the deal over concerns of how much of a percentage of overall Twitter users are bots. However, Musk’s recent suggestion that a lower-priced deal could be negotiated has drawn a heavier handed response from Twitter. Recently, Twitter execs apparently held an all-hands to say that the deal would not be renegotiated.

The alleged Twitter all-hands in which executives stated there would be no deal renegotiation was reported in tweets by Platformer writer Casey Newton. Apparently, Twitter affirmed that it would not allow Musk to seek a lower price on the deal despite recent issues between the two parties. This comes after Musk himself claimed that a lower-priced deal renegotiation “was not out of the question.” If this affirmation is true, it would appear that Twitter is not showing any sign of budging from the $43 billion offer originally proposed by Musk - at least not for a lesser deal.

The back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has been centered around overall bot make-up of Twitter users. However, Twitter executives seem to be refusing to let Musk renegotiate his proposed deal around this factor.
The back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has been centered around overall bot make-up of Twitter users. However, Twitter executives seem to be refusing to let Musk renegotiate his proposed deal around this factor.

This is the latest in a string of back-and-forths between Elon Musk and Twitter since the billionaire first took a major 9.2 percent shareholder stake in the company. Most recently, Elon Musk claimed his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward until the company proves how many of its overall users are bots. Twitter executives such as CEO Parag Agrawal have claimed that determining the actual number presents complications. Musk was not satisfied with the answer, and has continued to hammer Twitter management over the matter since.

Nonetheless, and regardless of how irate Elon Musk gets over the matter, it seems Twitter isn’t about to back down. Whether the $43 billion deal moves forward or whether Musk backs out entirely, it appears he’s not going to get Twitter at a lower price if the current leadership has its way. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further news and updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola