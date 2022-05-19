God of War Ragnarok to adapt & expand accessibility options from 2018 PC port Sony and Santa Monica Studio recently went into deep details on the accessibility features that will be present in God of War Ragnarok.

As PlayStation has rolled out some of its biggest games, expansion of accessibility has taken on a much bigger roll in them. The Last of Us Part 2 featured a hefty suite of options catering to sight, sound, gameplay, and more. Meanwhile, the God of War 2018 port to PC also featured quite a few accessibility features in its move to the platform. It looks like God of War Ragnarok will follow suit, as not only will Santa Monica be implementing the accessibility options it used in God of War 2018’s PC port, but it will be expanding them with further options and features as well.

Santa Monica Studio and Sony detailed the accessibility options coming to God of War Ragnarok in a recent PlayStation blog post. Options and features that were brought to the 2018 God of War PC port are making their way over, such as auto sprint and persistent reticle toggles. However, some systems have been built and added just for expanding Ragnarok. There will be text adjustor for subtitles, captions, and UI, allowing users to adjust the size of text, as well as its color, contrast, and more.

Players will have a full suite of options in God of War Ragnarok to adjust text in the subtitles, captions, and UI to their liking.

With God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio is also rebuilding its controller remapping to allow more options for adjusting the game’s inputs. This includes being able to add complex actions to one button or arranging touchpad shortcuts to activate various features like quick turn and Spartan’s Rage. Other features like High Contrast Mode for target differentiation, Navigation Assist for staying tuned to objectives, and audio cues alongside on-screen prompts were detailed.

God of War Ragnarok still doesn’t have a release date, but is apparently still on track for a 2022 release. As we await further details on when the game will come out, at lease those with any sort of preferences or needs can feel rest-assured that this much anticipated title should cater to them. Stay tuned for more God of War Ragnarok coverage and updates here at Shacknews.