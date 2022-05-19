Epic Mega Sale begins today with 25% Epic Coupons in tow The best of the Epic Games Store is available right now at major discounts and if you look under your seat, you have an Epic Coupon!

It's that time of year again for the Epic Games Store. The Epic Mega Sale has begun and publisher Epic is claiming over 1,6000 games and add-ons are available with discounts up to 75 percent off. That includes a handful of recent releases, but that's not all. If the standard discounts aren't enough, Epic Coupons are back and this time they're worth an extra 25 percent off of total purchases $14.99 or over.

In past years, Epic Coupons have been worth $10 USD. Depending on the purchase, a 25 percent coupon could go a much longer way and benefits those who are going big on their shopping carts. While 25 percent of $14.99 is a paltry $3.75, buying multiple games will see that total climb significantly. If you have an Epic Games account, you have one Epic Coupon available for use right now.

What exactly is on sale this year? Epic Games is touting the following major titles, some of which are getting their first big discounts, just to name a few:

That's not all. As noted by Square Enix on Wednesday, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is getting its first major discount. Along with its console counterparts, which are also on sale, it's available right now from the Epic Games Store for $44.99 (25% off) for the first week of the Epic Mega Sale.

The Epic Mega Sale is underway now, though it should be noted that this week's free game is still not live. The mystery freebie will go live at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET, so stay tuned to see what that is. The Epic Mega Sale will last until Thursday, June 16, which should give you plenty of time to find something to buy with those Epic Coupons. For more on this and every other sale across the internet landscape, make sure to visit our Weekend PC Download Deals feature here at Shacknews every Friday at 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET. We'll have everything rounded up for your convenience.