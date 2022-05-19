Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Epic Mega Sale begins today with 25% Epic Coupons in tow

The best of the Epic Games Store is available right now at major discounts and if you look under your seat, you have an Epic Coupon!
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's that time of year again for the Epic Games Store. The Epic Mega Sale has begun and publisher Epic is claiming over 1,6000 games and add-ons are available with discounts up to 75 percent off. That includes a handful of recent releases, but that's not all. If the standard discounts aren't enough, Epic Coupons are back and this time they're worth an extra 25 percent off of total purchases $14.99 or over.

In past years, Epic Coupons have been worth $10 USD. Depending on the purchase, a 25 percent coupon could go a much longer way and benefits those who are going big on their shopping carts. While 25 percent of $14.99 is a paltry $3.75, buying multiple games will see that total climb significantly. If you have an Epic Games account, you have one Epic Coupon available for use right now.

What exactly is on sale this year? Epic Games is touting the following major titles, some of which are getting their first big discounts, just to name a few:

That's not all. As noted by Square Enix on Wednesday, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is getting its first major discount. Along with its console counterparts, which are also on sale, it's available right now from the Epic Games Store for $44.99 (25% off) for the first week of the Epic Mega Sale.

The Epic Mega Sale is underway now, though it should be noted that this week's free game is still not live. The mystery freebie will go live at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET, so stay tuned to see what that is. The Epic Mega Sale will last until Thursday, June 16, which should give you plenty of time to find something to buy with those Epic Coupons. For more on this and every other sale across the internet landscape, make sure to visit our Weekend PC Download Deals feature here at Shacknews every Friday at 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET. We'll have everything rounded up for your convenience.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola