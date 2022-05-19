Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Witcher 3's next-gen version arrives in Q4 2022 with Netflix show DLC

The Witcher 3 will receive new content based on the Netflix series.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the most celebrated video games of the last decade, will soon make its way to the Xbox Series X and PS5 with a new version that takes advantage of the consoles’ bells and whistles. After delaying the release a couple of times, CD Projekt RED has announced that The Witcher 3’s next-gen version will launch in Q4 2022. What’s more, it’s getting DLC based on the hit Netflix series.

It was earlier today that a tweet from the official The Witcher Twitter account confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will get its Xbox Series X and PS5 release in Q4 of this year. This comes just a month after the launch was delayed until further notice. Q4 is several months away, but fans now have a rough estimate of when they can expect to return to their beloved fantasy world.

witcher 3 netflix dlc

Following this announcement, CD Projekt RED Global Community Director Marcin Momot shed more light on the release, stating that The Witcher 3’s next-gen version will include the existing expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. In addition, the game will be receiving DLC “inspired by The Witcher Netflix series.” Momot doesn’t expand on that last point beyond the confirmation that there will be content related to the hit Netflix series in The Witcher 3. It’s unclear if it will be new story content, or perhaps cosmetic items that let you dress similar to Henry Cavill’s iteration of Geralt.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will now be released sometime in Q4 of this year for the Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. When it does, players will have no shortage of content to dive into. For future updates on the new content coming to The Witcher 3, you can count on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

