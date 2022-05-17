Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 17, 2022

Good evening, America. Let's close out our day with some Evening Reading.
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A place to donate those Affected by the Buffalo shooting

This link compiles different places you can donate funds to in order to support those suffering.

iPod Apple Watch app mockup

This would be a cool way to honor the iPod.

Thomas the Tank Engine in Compton?

@wyggoh Neighborhood vibes in Compton. #fyp #fy #lol ♬ original sound - Rrr

Looks like one cool birthday celebration.

Twitch streamers can now credit emote artists

Emote artists are unsung heroes. This is dope!

This is one hell of a shot

Bring back Hell in a Cell!

Stop

I have several questions about this Stop sign.

Sleeping Pokemon

Torchic still has one of the best Starter evolution lines.

Hey, you can order more Covid-19 tests!

Completely free of charge. For Americans.

First trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

We'll be discussing this on Pop! Goes the Culture! this Thursday!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Leia is eagerly waiting for you to vote for her on Shackpets.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

