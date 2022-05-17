Evening Reading - May 17, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

A place to donate those Affected by the Buffalo shooting

To support those affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo, GoFundMe has created a centralized hub to house every verified fundraiser.



Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update this hub with more fundraisers as they are verified.https://t.co/rypZjN6pRH — GoFundMe (@gofundme) May 15, 2022

This link compiles different places you can donate funds to in order to support those suffering.

iPod Apple Watch app mockup

someone should make an iPod shuffle music controller app for the Apple Watch pic.twitter.com/BZLy8aYO7Y — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) May 14, 2022

This would be a cool way to honor the iPod.

Thomas the Tank Engine in Compton?

Looks like one cool birthday celebration.

Twitch streamers can now credit emote artists

Emotes are great. But the artists who make them are the real legends.



Now, creators can attribute emotes to individual artists and grant them the new Artist Badge. Start adding your emote artists today.



Learn more: https://t.co/KgKDNJuxPj pic.twitter.com/TRviqFtFiP — Twitch (@Twitch) May 17, 2022

Emote artists are unsung heroes. This is dope!

This is one hell of a shot

pic.twitter.com/QnT4WdlZfF — Wrestling Pics That Go Hard (@HardWrestlePics) May 17, 2022

Bring back Hell in a Cell!

Stop

How Lloyd said stop in You https://t.co/RiTkqn13kp — The Textman 🇳🇬 (@MarchVeryOwn4) May 16, 2022

I have several questions about this Stop sign.

Sleeping Pokemon

Torchic still has one of the best Starter evolution lines.

Hey, you can order more Covid-19 tests!

You can now order a third round of free covid tests. https://t.co/NWn7av1aov — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) May 16, 2022

Completely free of charge. For Americans.

First trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

We'll be discussing this on Pop! Goes the Culture! this Thursday!

