Evening Reading - May 17, 2022

A place to donate those Affected by the Buffalo shooting
To support those affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo, GoFundMe has created a centralized hub to house every verified fundraiser.— GoFundMe (@gofundme) May 15, 2022
Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update this hub with more fundraisers as they are verified.https://t.co/rypZjN6pRH
This link compiles different places you can donate funds to in order to support those suffering.
iPod Apple Watch app mockup
someone should make an iPod shuffle music controller app for the Apple Watch pic.twitter.com/BZLy8aYO7Y— Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) May 14, 2022
This would be a cool way to honor the iPod.
Thomas the Tank Engine in Compton?
@wyggoh Neighborhood vibes in Compton. #fyp #fy #lol ♬ original sound - Rrr
Looks like one cool birthday celebration.
Twitch streamers can now credit emote artists
Emotes are great. But the artists who make them are the real legends.— Twitch (@Twitch) May 17, 2022
Now, creators can attribute emotes to individual artists and grant them the new Artist Badge. Start adding your emote artists today.
Learn more: https://t.co/KgKDNJuxPj pic.twitter.com/TRviqFtFiP
Emote artists are unsung heroes. This is dope!
This is one hell of a shot
May 17, 2022
Bring back Hell in a Cell!
Stop
How Lloyd said stop in You https://t.co/RiTkqn13kp— The Textman 🇳🇬 (@MarchVeryOwn4) May 16, 2022
I have several questions about this Stop sign.
Sleeping Pokemon
May 17, 2022
Torchic still has one of the best Starter evolution lines.
Hey, you can order more Covid-19 tests!
You can now order a third round of free covid tests. https://t.co/NWn7av1aov— Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) May 16, 2022
Completely free of charge. For Americans.
First trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
We'll be discussing this on Pop! Goes the Culture! this Thursday!
