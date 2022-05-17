Tesla (TSLA) stops Cybertruck preorders outside of North America Recently, Elon Musk said that Tesla has more orders for the Cybertruck than it could 'possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production.'

Bad news comes this week for any Tesla enthusiasts outside of North America that were hoping to get their hands on the upcoming Cybertruck full electric pickup. New preorders of the Cybertruck have been stocked outside of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This comes shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that the company has more preorders for the upcoming vehicle than it could fulfill in three years once it begins production in Austin, Texas in 2023.

Tesla’s recent cease of preorders on the Cybertruck outside of North America was spotted on its website, as reported by Reuters. At the time that the new restriction was discovered, Tesla declined to comment on the matter. However, recent chatter from Elon Musk suggests that Tesla is overburdened with preorders and could also introduce similar limitations to other vehicles like the Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. Just last week, Musk also claimed at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference that orders for the Cybertruck itself were becoming unwieldy.

"We have more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfil for three years after the start of production," Musk said.

Currently on the Cybertruck preorder page on Tesla's website, only US, Mexico, and Canada come up in the regional page for the order.

So much demand sounds like a good problem to have for the Tesla company. However, it will likely come as a disappointment to customers outside of North America. The Cybertruck recently had a grand new showing as Musk and Tesla rolled a new prototype out on display at the Texas Gigafactory opening. While the Cybertruck is set to begin full production at the Austin, Texas factory in 2023, it looks like Tesla will be putting a hold on availability outside of the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the foreseeable future.

Could further restrictions hit other Tesla vehicle orders? It remains to be seen, but if it does, you can expect to hear about it here at Shacknews alongside our other electric vehicle coverage.