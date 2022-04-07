Watch Elon Musk's Cyber Rodeo Tesla Texas Gigafactory opening livestream here Tune in to the Tesla Cyber Rodeo livestream to see the Texas Gigafactory grand opening and a talk from Elon Musk.

Tesla is celebrating the opening of its Texas Gigafactory with an event called Cyber Rodeo. Not only are we anticipating seeing the new Gigafactory, but Elon Musk will be giving a talk at the event. To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, be sure to tune in to the livestream, which you can see below!

Elon Musk’s Cyber Rodeo Tesla Texas Gigafactory event

The Cyber Rodeo Tesla Gigafactory grand opening is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. CST, which is 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. However, this is just when the doors open. For those that are on the ground or viewing the livestream, the actual festivities kick off at 8:00 p.m. CST or 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET. After the party starts, viewers can anticipate hearing from Elon Musk himself one hour later at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET.

Cyber Rodeo livestream will start at 9 pm CT on April 7 https://t.co/uMTxGMfYiQ — Tesla (@Tesla) April 7, 2022

As for where you can check out the livestream, Tesla has historically streamed content via its own site. Head over to the Tesla livestream section of the site to view the festivities. Alternatively, you might also consider the official Tesla YouTube channel and the Tesla Twitter account for the latest updates.

Today’s grand opening of the Texas Gigafactory event is a major occasion. How this affects Tesla moving forward, and its effect on TSLA, remains to be seen. Early this year, Tesla reported that it ended Q4 2021 with 1.22 million vehicle projected annual run rate and that it expects factories to run below capacity during 2022.

With Tesla’s headquarters moved from California to Austin, Texas, and the opening of the Texas Gigafactory, Tesla looks to be making itself quite comfortable in its new home. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest announcements from the Cyber Rodeo event and anything else related to Tesla and the electric vehicle industry.