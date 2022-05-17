Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apple rumored to be testing color e-ink display tech for foldable iPads and iPhones

New rumors suggest Apple could be in the testing phases for foldable devices.
Donovan Erskine
MacRumors
1

Apple products have long been a reflection of what’s popular in the technology space. One of the recent fads is foldable technology, with the Samsung Galaxy reviving the flip phone by marrying it with smart technology. Apple may soon produce foldable devices itself, as new rumors state that the company is testing EPD (electronic paper display) technology, which is used to create foldable displays.

This rumor comes by way of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by MacRumors. The statement from Kuo is as follows.

The language in the tweet about tablets and foldable devices would imply that Apple could potentially be planning to release foldable iPad and iPhone products. The new technology could offer more energy-efficient options for productions. This would align with Apple's emphasis on being environmentally conscience with its products.

MacRumors goes on to provide even more details about Apple’s alleged foldable device(s), stating that the tech company is looking to release a 9-inch foldable by 2025. Interestingly enough, the site describes it as something between an iPhone or an iPad. Could Apple be gearing up to introduce an original product to its line-up? With the iPod being discontinued recently, there’s certainly room for Apple to add a new member to its product family.

Of course, this is all based on rumor and speculation. Apple has yet to make any official word on the information found in the report. Of course, we’ll be keeping our eye on everything Apple to make sure you’re up to date with everything you need to know about the tech company.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

