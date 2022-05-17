Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim lets you romance the killers

Coming later in 2022, Hooked on You is a wildly different visual novel take on the Dead by Daylight universe, letting you date your favorite maniacs.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Behaviour Interactive is exploring some absolutely fascinating places during its 6th anniversary. One of those places is, of all curious things, a Dead by Daylight dating sim. During its anniversary reveals, Behaviour Interactive announced Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, a visual novel-like game in which you can date some of your favorite murderous monsters from the main game.

Behaviour Interactive showed off Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim during the Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary Broadcast on May 17, 2022. As outlandish as it may seem, this wacky-looking game is being handled by experienced devs. Behaviour Interactive got together with Psyop, the folks who launched another wacky visual novel, I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator. Hooked on You will let you dig into the twists and turns of dating the likes of The Huntress, The Spirit, The Trapper, and The Wraith, as well as the secrets and dark turns that fuel their bloodlust. You might get a kiss. You might also not make it out alive.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim was easily the weirdest of Behaviour’s 6th anniversary Dead by Daylight reveals, but in a good way. The game looks equal parts intriguing, disturbing, and hilarious. It takes a far more lighthearted approach to the Dead by Daylight formula, but doesn’t really forgo the chance that you still might die a horrible death if you make a poor choice - a very on-brand Dead by Daylight thing.

The Spirit, Huntress, Wraith, and Trapper are looking a bit cuter than ever for their dateable debut in Hooked on You.
The Spirit, Huntress, Wraith, and Trapper are looking a bit cuter than ever for their dateable debut in Hooked on You.

Behaviour Interactive didn’t have a release date for Hooked on You or the platforms on which it will come out, but we should see it launch sometime in 2022. With that in mind, stay tuned for more details. Until then, check out other Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary reveals, including the upcoming Roots of Dread chapter in June.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola