Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim lets you romance the killers Coming later in 2022, Hooked on You is a wildly different visual novel take on the Dead by Daylight universe, letting you date your favorite maniacs.

Behaviour Interactive is exploring some absolutely fascinating places during its 6th anniversary. One of those places is, of all curious things, a Dead by Daylight dating sim. During its anniversary reveals, Behaviour Interactive announced Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, a visual novel-like game in which you can date some of your favorite murderous monsters from the main game.

Behaviour Interactive showed off Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim during the Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary Broadcast on May 17, 2022. As outlandish as it may seem, this wacky-looking game is being handled by experienced devs. Behaviour Interactive got together with Psyop, the folks who launched another wacky visual novel, I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator. Hooked on You will let you dig into the twists and turns of dating the likes of The Huntress, The Spirit, The Trapper, and The Wraith, as well as the secrets and dark turns that fuel their bloodlust. You might get a kiss. You might also not make it out alive.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim was easily the weirdest of Behaviour’s 6th anniversary Dead by Daylight reveals, but in a good way. The game looks equal parts intriguing, disturbing, and hilarious. It takes a far more lighthearted approach to the Dead by Daylight formula, but doesn’t really forgo the chance that you still might die a horrible death if you make a poor choice - a very on-brand Dead by Daylight thing.

The Spirit, Huntress, Wraith, and Trapper are looking a bit cuter than ever for their dateable debut in Hooked on You.

Behaviour Interactive didn’t have a release date for Hooked on You or the platforms on which it will come out, but we should see it launch sometime in 2022. With that in mind, stay tuned for more details. Until then, check out other Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary reveals, including the upcoming Roots of Dread chapter in June.