Dead by Daylight Project W brings more Resident Evil content in 2022 Behaviour Interactive and Capcom were so happy with their Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil collaboration in 2021, they're doing it again in 2022.

Dead by Daylight had quite a treat for Resident Evil fans back in 2021. With Resident Evil Village launching, Capcom also got together with Behaviour Interactive to bring Resident Evil content to Dead by Daylight in the form of Nemesis, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, and the Raccoon City Police Department. It went quite well and Behaviour and Capcom seem ready to do it again. They’ll be bringing another chapter of Resident Evil content to Dead by Daylight later in 2022 in the form of the mysterious Project W.

Behaviour Interactive teased the new Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter during the game’s 6th Anniversary Broadcast on May 17, 2022. During the showcase, we got a lot of fun reveals, but one of the most interesting was a small teaser: Behaviour is collaborating with Capcom once again to bring more Resident Evil content to Dead by Daylight in a chapter mysteriously named Project W. What’s more, they’ll reveal more and launch the content in late 2022.

Nemesis, Jill, Leon, and the RPD map came to Dead by Daylight in 2021, so it will be interesting to see what Behaviour Interactive and Capcom have in store for us next with Project W.

Project W. What could it mean? Possibly… William Birkin?! We have no idea because the teaser didn’t reveal much. What we do know is that Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine are already in the game as survivors. What’s more, Claire and Chris Redfield are also alternative costumes for Leon and Jill respectively. We also have the RPD map and Nemesis as a killer. William seems like a good pick for the killer this time, but that still leaves a map and survivor undetermined. Might we see Wesker? Maybe the Spencer Mansion in the Arklay Mountains? Time will tell, but it's exciting to see Behaviour and Capcom are living up to their tease of more collaboration from last year.

With a release planned for late 2022, we expect Behaviour will share more details on the upcoming Resident Evil content soon. Till then, check out other Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary content, including the new Roots of Dread chapter and the wacky reveal of Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim.