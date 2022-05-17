Dead by Daylight Roots of Dread brings Dredge killer, survivor, & map in June The latest original content chapter coming to Dead by Daylight was detailed during its 6th Anniversary Broadcast event.

Dead by Daylight has been around for six years and with it has come a wonderful variety of content both from famous horror franchises and original content designed by Behaviour Interactive. The developers have promised that so much more is on the way during Year 6 of the game, and one of the main things is new original content in the form of the Roots of Dread Chapter. It brings a new killer in The Dredge, new survivor in Haddie Kaur, and new map in the Garden of Joy, and all of it launches on PC and consoles in early June.

Behaviour Interactive shared a wealth of Dead by Daylight news during its 6th Anniversary Broadcast on May 17, 2022, during which the Roots of Dread chapter was revealed. The new chapter launches on June 7 for on all available consoles and PC. The Dredge is a boogieman-inspired monster guided by a “monster under the bed” design. Its specialty lays in haunting the place where survivors should feel most safe, the lockers. It can teleport between them to stalk survivors effectively.

The Dredge is a monstrous creature capable of jumping between lockers, making one of the safest places in a Dead by Daylight match more dangerous than ever.

Meanwhile, Haddie Kaur may be recognizable from her teased appearances in Archives. She was born in India, moved to Quebec, Canada, and has studied the paranormal. Her perks will show that she is one of the very few survivors capable of fighting back against killers. Finally, once Roots of Dread launches, players will be able to play in the new Garden of Joy map. It’s described as a “scenic paradise set in a quaint American town hiding big secrets.” The main building is a family home and will feature a stark and ghostly aura of dread about it.

That wasn’t all that was revealed during the Dead by Daylight 6th Anniversary Broadcast. Be sure to check out other 6th Anniversary Dead by Daylight reveals, including, of all strange things, the reveal of Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim.