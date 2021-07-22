Dead by Daylight and Capcom liked collaborating & may work on more content The conversations between Capcom and Behaviour Interactive may have left the door open for further cooperation.

Dead by Daylight’s new Resident Evil chapter has been an incredibly cool one for the former. With characters Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Nemesis and the Raccoon City Police Department map now in play, Behaviour Interactive and Capcom have put together some pretty fantastic content from the iconic zombie survival horror game. The collaboration went so well, in fact, that it might not be the last time that we see a collaboration come to fruition between the two studios.

This interesting tidbit was revealed by Dead by Daylight Game Director Mathieu Côté during an extensive deep dive interview into the Resident Evil Chapter during the Shacknews E5 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs. During our conversation, Côté spoke highly of the conversations that took place with Capcom leading up to the development of the Resident Evil chapter for Dead by Daylight. It went so well in fact that Côté mentioned that the conversations between the two studios “may or may not lead to things you learn about later."

This is delightfully mysterious to say the least, and it’s not the only tease that Mathieu Côté shared in this very interview. We also asked him if it was possible or considered whether or not Lady Dimetrescu could come to the game as a skin. Côté chose to pass on that particular question. However, the important thing is that he didn’t confirm or deny the matter. It could be that there’s nothing to say and nothing to share. It could also be that it’s too early to say or share, given the above information. Either way, it sounds as though Behaviour Interactive and Capcom built a happy relationship out of their collaboration. It’s thrilling to think that it’s even a possibility that those good vibes leave the door open for more possibilities.

