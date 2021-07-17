Dead by Daylight lead plays it quiet on if Lady Dimitrescu skin is a possibility Dead by Daylight game director Mathieu Cote is playing his cards close on particular Resident Evil content for the game.

When it comes to all things Dead by Daylight, game director Mathieu Cote is almost always more than happy to talk at lengthy about any number of topics in relation to the game. He was more than happy to join us for Shacknews E5 and speak to the recently released Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil crossover that came out. We talked about a lot of fun stuff with Cote, but he wasn’t loose lips about everything. When asked if Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimetrescu may figure into future content, Mathieu Cote gave us, not a yes or no, but rather an outright pass on the question.

It was a humorous moment in our conversation with Mathieu Cote during our Shacknews E5 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs event in June. Cote was happy to talk about how the conversations went with Capcom, what it meant to bring a franchise as iconic as Resident Evil in, and how Jill, Leon, and Nemesis’s abilities and playstyles came into being. It was when we asked about Dimetrescu that Cote simply said, “pass.”

It was fair enough and we carried on, but it was also interesting on Cote to choose that particular answer over anything else. It wasn’t a yes. However, it was also not a no. Nemesis, Jill, and Leon just came out, along with the Raccoon City Police Department map. It’s likely far too early to be talking with any certainty about further content unless things are actually set in stone. Moreover, it might be that nothing is happening at all yet, but the possibility is there and the door isn’t closed.

Whatever the case, Dead by Daylight has been doing well for itself, as has Resident Evil Village. It’s exciting to think that the two could come together on content at all, but we’ll cross our fingers for more nonetheless. Want more Shacknews E5 fun? Check out how the conversation went about giving Nemesis a rocket launcher in Dead by Daylight, as well as other awesome interviews and content from our Shacknews E5 events, which can be found on our Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.