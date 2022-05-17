Lost Ark Destroyer trailer shows off the new class Smilegate RPG has released a new trailer that shows off Destroyer gameplay in Lost Ark.

Last month, Lost Ark received its first post-launch character in the NA and EU regions with the Glaivier. Now, it’s set to get its second with the Destroyer. This Warrior Advanced Class is going to be released later this week, and ahead of that launch, the developers have shared a look at the Destroyer in action with a new trailer.

Smilegate RPG shared the new trailer in a post to the Lost Ark YouTube channel. This trailer shows us footage of the new Destroyer class in the MMO RPG. As a Warrior Advanced Class, the Destroyer is all about dealing damage and causing chaos. This class wields a massive hammer, and in the trailer we can see them using it to unleash wide area-of-effect attacks, laying the smackdown to all enemies in their radius. We also get a look at some of the default attack combos that the Destroyer can string together.

The Destroyer isn’t the only piece of content coming to Arkesia with Lost Ark’s big May update. The game will also receive new raids with the Deskaluda Guardian Raid and Valtan Legion Raid. We get a fresh look at these raids and their bosses in the new trailer. The in-game store is also adding more cosmetics with the Neria’s Wardrobe line of skins. These skins are a stark contrast from the game’s fantasy setting, as they see characters wearing jeans, t-shirts, cardigans, and other modern wear.

The Destroyer will arrive in Lost Ark on May 19, as well as all of the other raid and cosmetic content featured in the May update. Additionally, the May update will also feature a slew of bug fixes and quality of life updates. As we keep up with everything new in the popular MMO, stay tuned to our Lost Ark topic page here on Shacknews.