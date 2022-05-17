Scavengers studio Midwinter Entertainment acquired by Behaviour Interactive Plans for console versions of Scavengers will be scrapped as Midwinter prepares to join the Dead by Daylight devs.

Midwinter Entertainment’s Scavengers came to Steam Early Access in May 1, 2021. The group built a pretty interesting team-based battle royale in which squads must not only contend with each other, but the dangers of the map as well. While Midwinter had plans to get Scavengers to consoles on full launch, it looks like those plans have been curtailed. Its parent company Improbable has sold Midwinter to Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive.

The announcement of Midwinter Entertainment’s acquisition by Behaviour Interactive was announced on Tuesday, as reported by Eurogamer. With Scavengers still in Early Access on Steam, a small internal team at Improbable will still work on the game. However, console versions, which were in alpha playtesting have been scrapped. Despite the team still currently working on Scavengers, its future remains uncertain at the moment. Meanwhile, it seems as though as Midwinter moves over to Behaviour Interactive, it will immediately begin work on a new project which has not been announced just yet.

Scavengers was a decent enough game. Dropped on a hostile world, players squad up to collect resources and try to escape with them before the hostilities of the planet and the other squads can thwart you. Everything from terrifying beasts and raiders to snowstorms could happen during a match. We certainly enjoyed the concepts and gameplay presented when we tried it in our hands-on preview. However, Scavengers never quite found the love it deserved for its unique design and remained with Mixed reviews on Steam in its Early Access state since its May 2021 launch.

With Midwinter Entertainment’s team now moving to join Behaviour Interactive, it will be interesting to see what they accomplish together. Hopefully the Midwinter devs find more traction in their next project with the Dead by Daylight developer.