Misama Chronicles is the next game from Mutant Year Zero devs

The next game from The Bearded Ladies is targeting a 2023 release.
Donovan Erskine
1

Mutant Year Zero was a successful foray into the tactical RPG genre for The Bearded Ladies. Now, the developer will stay in that playground with its latest release, but with a fresh property. The Misama Chronicles is the next game from The Bearded Ladies, and it showed off its sci-fi setting with a reveal trailer earlier today.

The Bearded Ladies premiered the announcement trailer for Misama Chronicles during the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase that took place earlier today. The cinematic trailer introduces us to who will likely be our main characters. We see a human man utilizing an electrical power to open some sort of portal. He’s accompanied by a robot companion that runs to his aid when the attempt is unsuccessful. We learn that the human character is trying to reach his mother, who gave him the glove that allowed him to harness electricity.

A brief overview of the game is provided in the description of the trailer.

Not much else is known about Misama Chronicles, other than the fact that it will be a tactical RPG. It will be interesting to see what similarities it has and where it deviates from Mutant Year Zero.

Following the trailer reveal, The Bearded Ladies took to its Twitter account to share that Misama Chronicles will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game is currently set to be released in 2023. The developers plan to share more information in the coming months. When we learn more about Misama Chronicles, we’ll be sure to share it here for you on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

