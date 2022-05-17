Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Farming Simulator 22 headline Xbox Game Pass May offerings

Jurassic World Evolution 2, Farming Simulator 22, and Sniper Elite 5 are among this month's Xbox Game Pass additions.
Donovan Erskine
1

Though Microsoft has delayed its biggest releases to next year, the company continues to offer players something to look forward to with the constant flow of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. With May now halfway over, the company has revealed the list of titles coming to the service before the month ends. Jurassic World Evolution 2, Farming Simulator 22, and Sniper Elite 5 are all featured in the Xbox Game Pass May 2022 line-up.

The upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles were shared in a recent post to Xbox Wire. Throughout the next couple of weeks, new games will be made available to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate across console, PC, and Cloud Gaming.

xbox game pass may 2022 games
  • Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 19
  • Vampire Survivors (PC) - May 19
  • Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 24
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) - May 24
  • Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) - May 26
  • Cricket 22 (PC) - May 27
  • Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 27

As new titles are brought into Xbox Game Pass, old games are ushered out. At the end of the Xbox Wire post, Microsoft confirmed that the following titles will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31.

  • EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)
  • Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)
  • Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those are the games coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass for the remainder of May 2022. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft looks to beef up the titles offered on its service, given that major releases Starfield and Redfall will no longer launch this year. For more on Xbox Game Pass, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

