Techland teases new open world fantasy action-RPG The Dying Light developer has ambitious plans for a AAA fantasy-fiction open world action RPG and is staffing up for it now.

Techland might still be working on content and updates for Dying Light 2 for the next few years, but it looks like the developer also has plans for something altogether new. Recently, Techland revealed one of the first bits of art for its latest upcoming project: a AAA fantasy-fiction open world action RPG built specifically for the latest gaming platforms. What’s more, the dev has already gathered some talent from the likes of CD Projekt RED and Arkane Studios alumni and is staffing up for this next game now.

Techland revealed the first look and announcement of its post-Dying Light 2 project via its Twitter today. According to Techland, it is preparing to begin development on an “unannounced AAA Open World Action-RPG in a fantasy setting.” The first teaser image for the project shows off a warrior overlooking fortress ruins built into hillside mountains full of flowers, grass, and trees, with waterfalls and rivers running in between. It’s got a very pacific tropical look to it, but it's worth remembering that this is just the start. Whatever the game is could change drastically over time.

Techland's tease of its upcoming AAA fantasy open world action RPG project came with the announcement that it is also staffing up for the new project.

Perhaps just as important is that Techland is staffing up for this new project on its career pages. The developer has already gathered some key talent to begin work on the project as well, including former Witcher 3 dev Karolina Stachyra as narrative director, former Deathloop dev David McClure as lead game designer, and former Prince of Persia: Sands of Time and Mad Max dev Mario Maltezos as creative director, just to name a few.

“Our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years,” said Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka. “We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we're all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right.”

It sounds like we’re some ways away from actually seeing what this new AAA fantasy open world action RPG shapes up to be, but it also sounds like Techland is laying the foundation for something rather cool following Dying Light 2. Stay tuned for more details as they become available here at Shacknews.