Evening Reading - May 6, 2022

Fun with The Stanley Parable, Riddler Trophies, and more. Also, what was GimR trying to show everyone anyway? Find out in this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The credits have rolled on Star Wars Day and we've sipped our last margarita for Cinco de Mayo. There are still more news, memes, and entertainment to end this week, however. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Reach for the sky! Weird West has a new update!

If you dig the puzzling styles of Unpacking, but don't own a PlayStation, no worries! It's coming to PS5 and PS4 next week.

And here's an in-depth look at the new Mario Strikers from Nintendo of Japan.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Employee 427 goes shopping

Honestly, we could get The Stanley Parable's narrator in everything going forward and gaming would be richer for it.

The real Riddler

If there aren't hundreds of trophies littered around Gotham, is it really the Riddler?

Recognizing greatness... or not

Sometimes, it's hard to recognize stardom when it stares you right in the face.

The continuing search for Johnny Cage

Hey, as long as it doesn't end up being that dork, The Miz.

Back to the lab again!

Alright, what was this tech that VGBC's GimR was dying to show everybody?

Ooh!

Ok, that'll do.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we're celebrating Star Wars Day! Here's a look at three of the best Star Wars games that the PC has to offer.

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Reliving one of the greatest moments in television history.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

That's right, Hangman! You give him hell! I'll be rooting for you at the PPV!

Tonight in video game music

We're heading into the summer with this OutRun cover that was posted to OC ReMix earlier this week.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of May. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola