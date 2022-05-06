Evening Reading - May 6, 2022

The credits have rolled on Star Wars Day and we've sipped our last margarita for Cinco de Mayo. There are still more news, memes, and entertainment to end this week, however. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the gaming horn

Reach for the sky! Weird West has a new update!

Unpacking finds a home on PS5 and PS4 on May 10.



Developer Witch Beam share the real-life origins behind several in-game objects: https://t.co/jGbtufjWmR pic.twitter.com/UY8HlysvLx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2022

If you dig the puzzling styles of Unpacking, but don't own a PlayStation, no worries! It's coming to PS5 and PS4 next week.

And here's an in-depth look at the new Mario Strikers from Nintendo of Japan.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Employee 427 goes shopping

new graphics are good but this should have been a DLC and not a full price release https://t.co/0caIcbQHrB — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) May 6, 2022

Honestly, we could get The Stanley Parable's narrator in everything going forward and gaming would be richer for it.

The real Riddler

"That's right, Batman. If you can't find all 400 scattered across the city, then Gotham faces judgement day." pic.twitter.com/WG83XPWbC2 — Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) May 6, 2022

If there aren't hundreds of trophies littered around Gotham, is it really the Riddler?

Recognizing greatness... or not

Sometimes, it's hard to recognize stardom when it stares you right in the face.

The continuing search for Johnny Cage

Somebody REALLY wants to get Caged. ⚡️🐉⚡️ https://t.co/IplalAgUry — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 7, 2022

Hey, as long as it doesn't end up being that dork, The Miz.

Back to the lab again!

Alright, what was this tech that VGBC's GimR was dying to show everybody?

Aposl & I are so excited to FINALLY announce the 1st ever in-person Gimvitational on June 16-19!



5/18-5/29: Twitter Noms

5/29: Voting + Shop Opens



💰 $10K starting pot

🧪 Competitive Hazard On/Off ruleset



20% of ALL Shop Profit goes towards paying EVERYONE in the Voting Phase! pic.twitter.com/agmok3GH8W — GimR ➡️ 5PM EDT ➡️ twitch.tv/gimr (@VGBC_GimR) May 6, 2022

Ooh!

Ok, that'll do.

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we're celebrating Star Wars Day! Here's a look at three of the best Star Wars games that the PC has to offer.

Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

DOWN GOES SHAQ 🤣



Seven years ago today, @Shaq had his infamous tumble in Studio J 😂 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/t45ZVFgxHB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2022

Reliving one of the greatest moments in television history.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

That's right, Hangman! You give him hell! I'll be rooting for you at the PPV!

Tonight in video game music

We're heading into the summer with this OutRun cover that was posted to OC ReMix earlier this week.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of May.