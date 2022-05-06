Evening Reading - May 6, 2022

The credits have rolled on Star Wars Day and we've sipped our last margarita for Cinco de Mayo. There are still more news, memes, and entertainment to end this week, however. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 becomes highest-grossing video game film ever
- FTC to investigate Sony's acquisition of Bungie
- Twitter (TWTR) files proxy update on a Jack Dorsey reply tweet about investing in Elon's deal
- Kanye West allegedly pitched his Only One video game idea to Shigeru Miyamoto
- SEC fines Nvidia $5.5 million for hiding GPU sales to crypto miners
- Halo Infinite Season 2's 'bumpy' launch addressed by 343 leads
- Twitter (TWTR) shareholder sues Musk and company to delay deal to 2025
- Lost Ark introduces its first Legion Raid as part of the game's May update
- Former Riot lead & artist join Theorycraft Games for new MOBA
- EVE Online roadmap includes expansion plans and Excel integration
- Shack Chat: Which IP do you want to see revived by Embracer Group?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 6: First Ghostwire: Tokyo discount
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 6: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale
Around the gaming horn
Reach for the sky! Weird West has a new update!
Unpacking finds a home on PS5 and PS4 on May 10.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2022
Developer Witch Beam share the real-life origins behind several in-game objects: https://t.co/jGbtufjWmR pic.twitter.com/UY8HlysvLx
If you dig the puzzling styles of Unpacking, but don't own a PlayStation, no worries! It's coming to PS5 and PS4 next week.
And here's an in-depth look at the new Mario Strikers from Nintendo of Japan.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Employee 427 goes shopping
new graphics are good but this should have been a DLC and not a full price release https://t.co/0caIcbQHrB— Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) May 6, 2022
Honestly, we could get The Stanley Parable's narrator in everything going forward and gaming would be richer for it.
The real Riddler
"That's right, Batman. If you can't find all 400 scattered across the city, then Gotham faces judgement day." pic.twitter.com/WG83XPWbC2— Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) May 6, 2022
If there aren't hundreds of trophies littered around Gotham, is it really the Riddler?
Recognizing greatness... or not
Season 13 #mst3k https://t.co/vPhj4wMbJO pic.twitter.com/Kz0tiZvht8— JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) May 6, 2022
Sometimes, it's hard to recognize stardom when it stares you right in the face.
The continuing search for Johnny Cage
Somebody REALLY wants to get Caged. ⚡️🐉⚡️ https://t.co/IplalAgUry— Ed Boon (@noobde) May 7, 2022
Hey, as long as it doesn't end up being that dork, The Miz.
Back to the lab again!
Alright, what was this tech that VGBC's GimR was dying to show everybody?
Aposl & I are so excited to FINALLY announce the 1st ever in-person Gimvitational on June 16-19!— GimR ➡️ 5PM EDT ➡️ twitch.tv/gimr (@VGBC_GimR) May 6, 2022
5/18-5/29: Twitter Noms
5/29: Voting + Shop Opens
💰 $10K starting pot
🧪 Competitive Hazard On/Off ruleset
20% of ALL Shop Profit goes towards paying EVERYONE in the Voting Phase! pic.twitter.com/agmok3GH8W
Ooh!
Ok, that'll do.
Nothing but the Hotfix
For this week's Games Done Quick Hotfix spotlight, we're celebrating Star Wars Day! Here's a look at three of the best Star Wars games that the PC has to offer.
Remember to catch GDQ's Hotfix shows every week at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
DOWN GOES SHAQ 🤣— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2022
Seven years ago today, @Shaq had his infamous tumble in Studio J 😂 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/t45ZVFgxHB
Reliving one of the greatest moments in television history.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
That's right, Hangman! You give him hell! I'll be rooting for you at the PPV!
Tonight in video game music
We're heading into the summer with this OutRun cover that was posted to OC ReMix earlier this week.
That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of May. Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!
