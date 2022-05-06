Lost Ark introduces its first Legion Raid as part of the game's May update A new Warrior class, Legion Raids, guild activities, and more are coming to Lost Ark in May.

A big reveal for the May update in Lost Ark was shared today on the game’s official website. Included in the update information is a note about how the developers are introducing the game’s first Legion Raid in May, alongside things like a new Advanced Warrior Class.

Touching upon Lost Ark’s end-game Raid content first, the announcement reads:

In last month’s April & May Roadmap, we gave a first look at what you could expect in May’s major update. In that article, we discussed our approach of monitoring player progression and feedback to find the correct release timing for more end-game content, such as the Valtan Legion Raid and the Deskaluda Guardian Raid.



After closely monitoring alongside Smilegate RPG, we feel that enough of our player base has reached the item level needed to participate (or is within easy striking distance to get there over the next few weeks) and have decided this is the right time for these activities to enter the western shores of Arkesia.

Lost Ark is getting Legion Raids as part of the game's May update.

The post goes on to talk about opportunities players have to progress in Lost Ark, including Express Event Missions and how the Guardian Raid Event has been extended to May 19, before diving even deeper into other content being added in May.

Starting with raids, the first Legion Raid in Lost Ark is being introduced with Valtan, an eight-player Legion raid with two difficulty options (normal, hard) featuring 2 gates (checkpoints) and a number of new mechanics to boot.

Players will need to be item level 1415 to attempt normal difficulty, and 1445 for hard. The Valtan Legion Raid will also introduce a new rarity for gear - ‘Relic’. Relic gear can be crafted from materials earned in the raid. It provides more impactful armor and weapon bonuses, alongside bigger stat bonuses and more engraving nodes on accessories.

Lost Ark players can also look forward to a new Warrior Advanced Class, The Destroyer.

Lost Ark will also have a Deskaluda Guardian Raid on offer that similarly requires an item level of 1415 to attempt. Also similar to the Valtan Legion Raids, Lost Ark players will be able to earn Relic quality items in the Deskaluda Guardian Raids.

Moving down the list of content coming to Lost Ark, players can also look forward to a new Warrior Advanced Class in the form of the hammer-wielding Destroyer.

Armed with a variety of skills centered around charging into the heart of the fray, their hammer attacks are so catastrophically crushing that Destroyers can bend gravity to their will — slowing, launching, pushing, and pulling enemies — whatever it takes to utterly, beyond a shadow of a doubt, destroy them. Dealing massive stagger damage, the Destroyer is a welcome addition to any party attempting to vanquish powerful foes.

To put the Destroyer to the test, Lost Ark is adding a new weekly activity for players looking for a challenge called Challenge Guardian Raids. New activities are also being added in areas like South Vern including Chaos Line Hard Mode, Thunderwings Field Boss, the South Vern Chaos Gate, South Vern Ghost Ship, and South Vern Chaos Dungeons.

Looking for things to do with your friends? The May update in Lost Ark adds a number of fun new guild activities like Island Siege.

Additionally, new PvP and PvE guild activities are being added to Lost Ark as part of the game’s May update including Island Siege, where players can battle other guilds and earn rewards such as gems, accessories, and ability stones.

In terms of quality of life improvements, Lost Ark will get a number of these in May, including:

Front and back attack indicators, the ability to check daily & weekly content participation in a new menu, UI updates, improved party finder & party invites, updated loot dismantling, convenience features for Market/Auction House, and a few fun features, like being able to randomly summon favorited mounts and new hairstyles for customization! The post ends by looking ahead at future plans for Lost Ark, with mention of the team looking at the game’s roadmap for the summer, which they’ll offer a glimpse of later this month. The team will also continue to monitor player data and feedback when it comes to updates and patches in Lost Ark. For more on the buffet of content coming to Lost Ark as part of the game’s May update, be sure to read through the full post over on the game’s official website. And for more on Lost Ark, also be sure to read through our full review of the game.