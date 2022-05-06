Lost Ark introduces its first Legion Raid as part of the game's May update

A big reveal for the May update in Lost Ark was shared today on the game’s official website. Included in the update information is a note about how the developers are introducing the game’s first Legion Raid in May, alongside things like a new Advanced Warrior Class.
The post goes on to talk about opportunities players have to progress in Lost Ark, including Express Event Missions and how the Guardian Raid Event has been extended to May 19, before diving even deeper into other content being added in May.
Starting with raids, the first Legion Raid in Lost Ark is being introduced with Valtan, an eight-player Legion raid with two difficulty options (normal, hard) featuring 2 gates (checkpoints) and a number of new mechanics to boot.
Lost Ark will also have a Deskaluda Guardian Raid on offer that similarly requires an item level of 1415 to attempt. Also similar to the Valtan Legion Raids, Lost Ark players will be able to earn Relic quality items in the Deskaluda Guardian Raids.
Moving down the list of content coming to Lost Ark, players can also look forward to a new Warrior Advanced Class in the form of the hammer-wielding Destroyer.
To put the Destroyer to the test, Lost Ark is adding a new weekly activity for players looking for a challenge called Challenge Guardian Raids. New activities are also being added in areas like South Vern including Chaos Line Hard Mode, Thunderwings Field Boss, the South Vern Chaos Gate, South Vern Ghost Ship, and South Vern Chaos Dungeons.
Additionally, new PvP and PvE guild activities are being added to Lost Ark as part of the game’s May update including Island Siege, where players can battle other guilds and earn rewards such as gems, accessories, and ability stones.
In terms of quality of life improvements, Lost Ark will get a number of these in May, including:
