Twitter (TWTR) files proxy update on a Jack Dorsey reply tweet about investing in Elon's deal As Jack Dorsey remains a member of the Twitter Board of Directors, we could see more of these leading up to the deal's close, which has yet to happen.

One of the more tricky points of the imminent deal in which Elon Musk is set to acquire Twitter is the various factors which could affect it, such as in the case of influencing tweets from board members like Jack Dorsey. Recently, we saw Twitter file a proxy update in relation to an interaction by Jack Dorsey and a possible investor in Elon Musk’s deal. The tweet thread about investing in the Twitter acquisition, as well as Dorsey’s reply, were reported in said update.

Twitter’s proxy update regarding the interaction between former CEO and still-current Board of Directors member Jack Dorsey was sent to shareholders on the evening of May 5, 2022. The Twitter interaction includes a thread by businessman and investor Ben Horowitz and a reply from Jack Dorsey. In said thread, Horowitz speaks to investing $400 million USD into Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. During the thread, Horowitz addresses what he feels are the failures of the platform to which Jack Dorsey ended up responding on the matter.

As we still wait for Elon Musk's deal with acquiring Twitter (TWTR) to close, any public interactions between top-level Twitter executives such as Dorsey in relation to the deal remain worth noting, especially if they could affect said deal.

Given that the deal has not yet closed and there are still many factors in play, Dorsey’s engagement with a tweet related to investment in the deal is a notable thing. While Dorsey’s reply will likely do little to affect the deal one way or the other in this instance, it’s likely we will see updates such as this before the deal closes as Dorsey is still a highly influential part of Twitter’s business and social ecosystems.

Recently, we learned that Musk is likely to take over as temporary CEO of Twitter, which would have him replace Parag Agrawal. It remains to be seen what happens with high-level staff like Agrawal and Dorsey once the deal closes. Stay tuned for more details as we follow the matter for updates.