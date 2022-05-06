Sonic the Hedgehog 2 becomes highest-grossing video game film ever Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog movie is the highest-grossing of any video game adaptation.

Paramount Pictures recently released Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the follow-up to the 2020 video game adaptation. This sequel saw the return of Sonic as well as the introduction of franchise staples Tails and Knuckles. The film has received critical acclaim, and has reeled in a hefty chunk of change during its theatrical run. With $331.64 million at the worldwide box office, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now the highest-grossing movie based on a video game.

Paramount Pictures announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had taken the video game movie throne in a press release shared with Shacknews. The film recently passed the $319.71 million box office total of the first Sonic movie, which previously held the record. With only a month in theaters, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will surely expand upon its box office record in the coming weeks. The film is set to be released in Japan on August 19, introducing a new audience to the adventure.

This news feels like less of a surprise and more of an inevitability. Given the fact that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had the biggest opening weekend of any video game film adaptation, it was always on pace to break the record. Positive word of mouth allowed the movie to soar past the major milestone.

Paramount Pictures is clearly quite happy with the movie, as the studio confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was already in development prior to the second movie’s opening. Given the franchise’s increasing popularity, it’ll be interesting to see if those box office numbers continue to climb in a third movie. For more on the various movies and television adaptations of video games, Shacknews has you covered.