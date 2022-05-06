Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Former Riot lead & artist join Theorycraft Games for new MOBA

Legends of Runeterra director Andrew Yip and Arkane artist Kevin Le Moigne joined Theorycraft Games to work on its debut game, codenamed Loki.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Theorycraft Games is a studio made up of previous Riot Games, Blizzard, and Bungie talent that was formed in 2020 and is currently working to build a new MOBA game with an employee-first business emphasis. The crew’s debut project, codenamed Loki, has been in the works for a while and has had some light playtesting, but Theorycraft just added some solid high-level talent to its ranks. Former Legends of Runeterra director Andrew Yip and Netflix series Arcane art supervisor Kévin Le Moigne have joined Theorycraft and will now be aiding in the work on Loki.

Theorycraft Games announced the newest additions to its crew alongside some fresh concept art for Loki on May 6, 2022. Andrew Yip comes over from Riot Games where he was previously working as game director of Legends of Runeterra. He will now serve as Loki’s lead systems designer. Meanwhile, Le Moigne was an art supervisor and matte painter involved in the League of Legends hit Netflix series Arcane. He’ll be working as a concept artist on Loki.

So far, Theorycraft Games' debut game Loki looks like it will be set in a colorful fantasy-fiction world defined by adventure and competitive PVP.
So far, Theorycraft Games' debut game Loki looks like it will be set in a colorful fantasy-fiction world defined by adventure and competitive PVP.

Launching its website and social media back in late 2020, Theorycraft Games has brought a number of former Blizzard, Riot, and Bungie employees together to work in a hopefully more employee-first setting. It’s no secret that each of those three companies have gotten huge, but also had issues of toxicity, harassment, and further abusive problems as a result. Theorycraft aims to give some solid talent a fresh start and the studio is aiming to make Loki a solid new whimsical PVP experience where players can enjoy adventures with friends and team-based gameplay.

Bolstering its team with Yip and Le Moigne, Theorycraft has some solid talent joining its Loki project. As we await further details on the game, stay tuned for updates here at Shacknews. Hopefully we’ll see a full-on reveal in the near future.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola