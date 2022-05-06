Former Riot lead & artist join Theorycraft Games for new MOBA Legends of Runeterra director Andrew Yip and Arkane artist Kevin Le Moigne joined Theorycraft Games to work on its debut game, codenamed Loki.

Theorycraft Games is a studio made up of previous Riot Games, Blizzard, and Bungie talent that was formed in 2020 and is currently working to build a new MOBA game with an employee-first business emphasis. The crew’s debut project, codenamed Loki, has been in the works for a while and has had some light playtesting, but Theorycraft just added some solid high-level talent to its ranks. Former Legends of Runeterra director Andrew Yip and Netflix series Arcane art supervisor Kévin Le Moigne have joined Theorycraft and will now be aiding in the work on Loki.

Theorycraft Games announced the newest additions to its crew alongside some fresh concept art for Loki on May 6, 2022. Andrew Yip comes over from Riot Games where he was previously working as game director of Legends of Runeterra. He will now serve as Loki’s lead systems designer. Meanwhile, Le Moigne was an art supervisor and matte painter involved in the League of Legends hit Netflix series Arcane. He’ll be working as a concept artist on Loki.

So far, Theorycraft Games' debut game Loki looks like it will be set in a colorful fantasy-fiction world defined by adventure and competitive PVP.

Launching its website and social media back in late 2020, Theorycraft Games has brought a number of former Blizzard, Riot, and Bungie employees together to work in a hopefully more employee-first setting. It’s no secret that each of those three companies have gotten huge, but also had issues of toxicity, harassment, and further abusive problems as a result. Theorycraft aims to give some solid talent a fresh start and the studio is aiming to make Loki a solid new whimsical PVP experience where players can enjoy adventures with friends and team-based gameplay.

Bolstering its team with Yip and Le Moigne, Theorycraft has some solid talent joining its Loki project. As we await further details on the game, stay tuned for updates here at Shacknews. Hopefully we’ll see a full-on reveal in the near future.