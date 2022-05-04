WWE's The Miz is prepping for a shot at playing Johnny Cage in a Mortal Kombat film Reportedly, Mike Mizanin has been practicing some of Johnny's signature moves ever since he trended to play the character after the 2021 Mortal Kombat film reboot.

The 2021 Mortal Kombat film was pretty good, but it was also missing some pretty key characters which would be considered to be staples of the franchise. One of them was Johnny Cage, and after his absence, fans tossed around ideas of who they’d like to see, prominently including WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. In response to the possibility, Miz recently revealed that he’s been preparing himself physically for the role in case he should be called up to play Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat film.

The Miz revealed his training regimen via an episode of the Out of Character show on the WWE on Fox YouTube channel. During the show, Miz recalled how he saw the trend for Johnny Cage following the character’s absence and tease at the end of the 2021 film, as well as demand for him to play the role. According to Miz, he got together with his trainer who helped him prep for the Marine 6 film to begin working on some of Johnny Cage’s signature moves soon after, particularly the splits.

Mortal Kombat's Hollywood action star of a fighter didn't appear in the 2021 film, but there are teases suggesting he will definitely be in its sequel and The Miz wants to be ready to play him.

According to The Miz, while his role in a Mortal Kombat film hasn’t been confirmed, he wants to be ready in case that call comes.

“I want to play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat, baby,” Miz explained. “I have been working on my splits, I’ve been working on my kicks… I was like, ‘how do you do his intro kicks? I need to learn these and have them properly done. And I need them left-handed and right-handed because Johnny can do both.”

Miz would go on to say that learning how to do the splits associated with Johnny’s iconic drop punch was no easy endeavor at his age.

“Trust me, at 40, it’s hard. But if I hear that the fans want it, I’m doing to do my best possible ability to give them what they want.”

With the previous Mortal Kombat film having done well at the box office with a total of $83.7 million against a budget of $55 million according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo, a sequel film is pretty much settled. Whether Miz is a part of it as Johnny Cage or not is still yet to be confirmed, but it seems he’s hyped up to be ready for it if that time comes.