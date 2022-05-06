Weekend Console Download Deals for May 6: First Ghostwire: Tokyo discount

If I've learned anything from video games over the past few years, it's that Shibuya could be a very dangerous place. Weird things tend to happen there and that's proven especially true with Ghostwire: Tokyo. Those looking to get to the bottom of the hundreds of disappearances there can check out the latest from Bethesda and Tango Softworks right now. For the first time, this PS5 exclusive is on sale!
Elsewhere, Golden Week sales continue for all three major console makers. Over at Xbox, you can find a sale on multiplayer hits, as well as games optimized for the Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo has kicked off AniMAY with Bandai Namco. PlayStation has a special Weekend Offer sale that includes a first discount on Dying Light 2. Lastly, the monthly freebies have rotated for PlayStation and Xbox, so check those out.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Yoku's Island Express - FREE!
- Hue - FREE!
- Deep Rock Galactic - $19.49 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm Gold Edition - $43.99 (45% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Optimized for Next Generation
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [Xbox Series X] - $29.24 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - $26.79 (33% off)
- More from the Xbox Optimized for Next Gen Sale.
- Golden Week Sale
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.49 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $31.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox Golden Week Sale.
- Multiplayer Sale
- Chivalry 2 [Xbox Series X] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Sniper Elite 4 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $13.99 (30% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- A Hat in Time - $14.99 (50% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox Multiplayer Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [PS5] - $39.59 (34% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $17.49 (75% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS4] - $9.59 (84% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [PS5] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Weekend Offer.
- Golden Week Sale
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $29.99 (25% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (40% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $20.99 (65% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $3.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Golden Week Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Dreams - $7.99 (60% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [PS5] - $19.59 (72% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [PS5] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner [PS5/PS4] - $10.49 (65% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off)
- KeyWe [PS5/PS4] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tribes of Midgard [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Curse of the Dead Gods - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- OlliOlli World - $23.99 (20% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy 7 - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dungeon Encounters - $19.49 (35% off)
- Legend of Mana - $20.99 (30% off)
- Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend - $13.99 (30% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $8.69 (70% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $17.49 (30% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $15.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $15.99 (60% off)
- Lost Sphear - $14.99 (70% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $8.39 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $15.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $19.99 (60% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.24 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.11 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest 2: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.21 (35% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $8.99 (70% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $23.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $11.99 (70% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Activision Blizzard Spring Sale
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle - $59.99 (40% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $21.99 (45% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Bandai Namco AniMAY Sale
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $7.49 (85% off)
- God Eater 3 - $8.99 (85% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $8.99 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $14.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja Story Trilogy - $9.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $14.99 (70% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story - $6.49 (35% off)
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space - $15.99 (20% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chex Quest HD - $2.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $9.99 (60% off)
- Griftlands - $13.39 (33% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Collectors Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital Jumbo Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 6: First Ghostwire: Tokyo discount