2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 6: First Ghostwire: Tokyo discount

PS5 owners, your time has finally arrived, because you can now pick up the digital version of Ghostwire: Tokyo at a nice discount.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

If I've learned anything from video games over the past few years, it's that Shibuya could be a very dangerous place. Weird things tend to happen there and that's proven especially true with Ghostwire: Tokyo. Those looking to get to the bottom of the hundreds of disappearances there can check out the latest from Bethesda and Tango Softworks right now. For the first time, this PS5 exclusive is on sale!

Weekend Console Download Deals Next-Gen Sale

Elsewhere, Golden Week sales continue for all three major console makers. Over at Xbox, you can find a sale on multiplayer hits, as well as games optimized for the Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo has kicked off AniMAY with Bandai Namco. PlayStation has a special Weekend Offer sale that includes a first discount on Dying Light 2. Lastly, the monthly freebies have rotated for PlayStation and Xbox, so check those out.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

