Weekend PC Download Deals for May 6: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale

Storytelling is a major part of the gaming experience. Narrative matters and that's why it's fun to see storytelling celebrated every year with LudoNarraCon. This is the annual Steam festival that offers up some of the best in narrative gaming, while also holding informative panels and celebrating some exciting titles that are coming down the road. This year's LudoNarraCon sale features some big hits like Disco Elysium, Haven, Spiritfarer, and many more.

Elsewhere, Steam's Golden Week deals continue, plus you can find discounts on Dying Light 2 and Ghostwire: Tokyo across several retailers. Over at the Humble Store, you can find the start of the Humble Spring Sale. If that's not enough, the Humble Choice bundle has rotated over and now features Command & Conquer and Planet Zoo.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: What The Golf?, Kingdom Rush Origins, Zengeon, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Buddy Simulator 1984, Override 2: Super Mech League, Constructor Plus, Gigapocalypse, Dead Age 2, Dust to the End, Ruin Raiders, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Blood and Zombies, Yolked, Hedon Bloodride, The Big Con, and Song of Horror Complete Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 to receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, We Happy Few, Sam & Max Save the World, Observation, Super Meat Boy Forever, Pine, Bartlow's Dream Machine, Gauntlet Slayer Edition, Stories Untold, RAD, Super Meat Boy, and Saturday Morning RPG. These activate on Steam. The Walking Dead requires a VR headset.

Or pay $1 for Jurassic World Evolution. Pay more than the average $6.11 to get the Raptor Squad Skin Collection, Herbivore Dinosaur Pack, Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack, and Carnivore Dinosaur Pack DLCs. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Deluxe Dino Pack, Secrets of Dr. Wu, Claire's Sanctuary, and Return to Jurassic Park DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Townscaper. Pay at least $7 to also receive El Hijo: A Wild West Tale and Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective. Pay $13 or more to also receive A Juggler's Tale, TOEM: A Photo Adventure, Space Crew Legendary Edition, and Rubber Bandits. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Dungeon Defenders. Pay more than the average $12.00 to get a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 500 Gems + Stutter Shades Flair and the Dungeon Defenders Ultimate Collection DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs and Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. Pay $25 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs + Dragon Captains and Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

