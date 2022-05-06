Weekend PC Download Deals for May 6: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale

Storytelling is a major part of the gaming experience. Narrative matters and that's why it's fun to see storytelling celebrated every year with LudoNarraCon. This is the annual Steam festival that offers up some of the best in narrative gaming, while also holding informative panels and celebrating some exciting titles that are coming down the road. This year's LudoNarraCon sale features some big hits like Disco Elysium, Haven, Spiritfarer, and many more.
Elsewhere, Steam's Golden Week deals continue, plus you can find discounts on Dying Light 2 and Ghostwire: Tokyo across several retailers. Over at the Humble Store, you can find the start of the Humble Spring Sale. If that's not enough, the Humble Choice bundle has rotated over and now features Command & Conquer and Planet Zoo.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 - $19.79 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Terraforming Mars - FREE until 5/12
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $29.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $35.99 (33% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
- Bugsnax - $19.99 (20% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Legend Bowl - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ys 9: Monstrum Nox - $47.99 (20% off)
- R-Type Final 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trials of Cold Steel 4 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Strangers of Sword City Revisited - $29.99 (40% off)
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories - $29.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of April, select from the following games: What The Golf?, Kingdom Rush Origins, Zengeon, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Space Crew Legendary Edition, Buddy Simulator 1984, Override 2: Super Mech League, Constructor Plus, Gigapocalypse, Dead Age 2, Dust to the End, Ruin Raiders, Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, Blood and Zombies, Yolked, Hedon Bloodride, The Big Con, and Song of Horror Complete Edition. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $34.19 (43% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.29 (79% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (79% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters [Steam] - $35.95 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.98 (57% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Epic] - $32.98 (34% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.98 (40% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $11.96 (52% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.45 (78% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $22.31 (44% off)
- Sniper Elite 4 [Steam] - $7.01 (88% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition [Steam] - $42.20 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.07 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $21.99 (27% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $18.99 (68% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $24.79 (38% off)
- The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $32.86 (45% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- VR Sale
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR [Steam] - $16.63 (72% off)
- Blair Witch VR Edition [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- After the Fall [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 2 VR [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming VR Sale. A VR headset is required for many of these titles.
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $30.95 (48% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.48 (42% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15: Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of May, you'll receive Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Planet Zoo, Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Spellcaster University, Surviving the Aftermath, If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 to receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, We Happy Few, Sam & Max Save the World, Observation, Super Meat Boy Forever, Pine, Bartlow's Dream Machine, Gauntlet Slayer Edition, Stories Untold, RAD, Super Meat Boy, and Saturday Morning RPG. These activate on Steam. The Walking Dead requires a VR headset.
Or pay $1 for Jurassic World Evolution. Pay more than the average $6.11 to get the Raptor Squad Skin Collection, Herbivore Dinosaur Pack, Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack, and Carnivore Dinosaur Pack DLCs. Pay $12 or more to also receive the Deluxe Dino Pack, Secrets of Dr. Wu, Claire's Sanctuary, and Return to Jurassic Park DLCs. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Townscaper. Pay at least $7 to also receive El Hijo: A Wild West Tale and Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective. Pay $13 or more to also receive A Juggler's Tale, TOEM: A Photo Adventure, Space Crew Legendary Edition, and Rubber Bandits. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Dungeon Defenders. Pay more than the average $12.00 to get a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 500 Gems + Stutter Shades Flair and the Dungeon Defenders Ultimate Collection DLC. Pay $15 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs and Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. Pay $25 or more to also receive a Dungeon Defenders 2 package of 1,000 Gems + Stutter Shades Flairs + Dragon Captains and Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue. DRMs vary.
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Hitman 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.94 (89% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Origin
- May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $7.99 (68% off)
- More from the Origin Star Wars Day Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Best Seller Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $69.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $14.40 (76% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $71.99 (40% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 Special Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Best Seller Sale.
Steam
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $47.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- LudoNarraCon
- Disco Elysium - $13.99 (65% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $24.74 (45% off)
- Lake - $13.99 (30% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Paradise Killer - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Coffee Talk - $8.70 (33% off)
- The Big Con - $8.99 (40% off)
- Out of Line - $6.49 (50% off)
- Neo Cab - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam LudoNarraCon Sale.
- Devolver Digital Publisher Weekend
- Weird West - $29.99 (25% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $15.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $11.99 (40% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Tentacular [VR headset required] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Devolver Digital Publisher Sale.
- Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.07 (74% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $18.84 (74% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.15 (74% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $10.47 (74% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Star Wars Day Sale.
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $23.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance - $20.99 (30% off)
- Bravely Default 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $11.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix Golden Week Sale.
- Capcom Golden Week Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.98 (33% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Golden Week Sale.
- Bandai Namco Golden Week Sale
- Tales of Arise - $35.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $21.24 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $35.19 (68% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Golden Week Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Samurai Warriors 5 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/7)
- NBA 2K22 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 6: Steam LudoNarraCon Sale