Kanye West allegedly pitched his Only One video game idea to Shigeru Miyamoto

There’s a lot of interesting stories going around about Nintendo right now, thanks in large part to former Nintendo of America lead Reggie Fils-Aimé’s recently released book, Disrupting the Game. However, it’s spurred stories outside the book as well. Recently, former IGN journalist and current Twitch employee Zachary Ryan shared an interesting story of his own: The time rap star Kanye West pitched a video game to Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto.

Ryan shared the story in a Twitter thread musing over some of his most interesting moments in games media on May 5, 2022. Reportedly, Ryan was in an interview with Miyamoto in 2016 and Kanye’s then-recent album The Life of Pablo had just launched. When Ryan was asked if he was listening to Kanye, Miyamoto apparently overheard the name and shared the interesting story. Kanye had been at E3 in 2015, which is pretty well documented. However, what is likely lesser known is that he requested a meeting with Shigeru Miyamoto. It was there that he may have shown Miyamoto a prototype of his Only One game, which would be publicly announced soon after.

Zachary Ryan goes into detail about the story Miyamoto told him about the game Kanye West pitched, which sounds like it went on to become the Only One reveal.

Zachary Ryan goes into further detail on how the conversation went down throughout the thread:

[Miyamoto] went on to say that Kanye showed him the prototype for a video game. In it, you played as Kanye's late mother flying to heaven, set to a soundtrack conducted by Kanye himself. He was shaking his head as he described it, not like he thought it was a bad game but more so in the way that he just sort of couldn't believe that Kanye West was pitching him a video game. He described, incredulously and in great detail, what the game looked like and how it played. At the end of the story, he nodded and said ‘it was very interesting.’ There was a long pause and he added ‘it was very moving.’ Then he laughed really hard and said ‘Kanye West wanted to make a game with Nintendo,’ and then, in English, ‘Wow!’ and gave me two thumbs up. ~ Zachary Ryan

It was soon after that Kanye West announced Only One, which appeared at E3 in 2016. The game was in development at LA studio Encyclopedia Pictura, but has been relatively quiet and gone unreleased. West has also moved onto other ventures since, such as a presidential bid in 2020. Still, it’s a weird and funny bit of trivia to add to the history of Kanye’s Only One video game, a project which might have otherwise been forgotten.