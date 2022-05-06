Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Kanye West allegedly pitched his Only One video game idea to Shigeru Miyamoto

Recently, a story came to light about Kanye West going to meet Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto at E3 2015 to share a prototype game idea.
TJ Denzer
1

There’s a lot of interesting stories going around about Nintendo right now, thanks in large part to former Nintendo of America lead Reggie Fils-Aimé’s recently released book, Disrupting the Game. However, it’s spurred stories outside the book as well. Recently, former IGN journalist and current Twitch employee Zachary Ryan shared an interesting story of his own: The time rap star Kanye West pitched a video game to Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto.

Ryan shared the story in a Twitter thread musing over some of his most interesting moments in games media on May 5, 2022. Reportedly, Ryan was in an interview with Miyamoto in 2016 and Kanye’s then-recent album The Life of Pablo had just launched. When Ryan was asked if he was listening to Kanye, Miyamoto apparently overheard the name and shared the interesting story. Kanye had been at E3 in 2015, which is pretty well documented. However, what is likely lesser known is that he requested a meeting with Shigeru Miyamoto. It was there that he may have shown Miyamoto a prototype of his Only One game, which would be publicly announced soon after.

Zachary Ryan goes into detail about the story Miyamoto told him about the game Kanye West pitched, which sounds like it went on to become the Only One reveal.
Zachary Ryan goes into further detail on how the conversation went down throughout the thread:

It was soon after that Kanye West announced Only One, which appeared at E3 in 2016. The game was in development at LA studio Encyclopedia Pictura, but has been relatively quiet and gone unreleased. West has also moved onto other ventures since, such as a presidential bid in 2020. Still, it’s a weird and funny bit of trivia to add to the history of Kanye’s Only One video game, a project which might have otherwise been forgotten.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

