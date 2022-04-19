New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 19, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

For Simon's daily sudoku, he tackles a puzzle by the talented zetamath. This puzzle offers no digits and just one line-based constraint.

Vaati offers up another 10 lore discoveries in Elden Ring

How many of these did you have no idea about?

Let's learn about Metal Gear!

It's no surprise that there's still plenty to learn about this franchise.

DIY pest control

Maybe explosives wasn't a good idea.

Barrel-throwing birds

These things were a nightmare.

Bloodborne painting

How good is this? Might be time for another Bloodborne playthrough.

If you know, you know

Not a great space to find yourself.

This looks like a Tony Hawk's map

Is it time for another Tony Hawk's game yet?

Is this what it's like fighting me?

This thing is impossible to catch!

Hello, Meet Lola