Evening Reading - April 19, 2022

Your daily dose of sudoku

For Simon's daily sudoku, he tackles a puzzle by the talented zetamath. This puzzle offers no digits and just one line-based constraint.

Vaati offers up another 10 lore discoveries in Elden Ring

How many of these did you have no idea about?

Let's learn about Metal Gear!

It's no surprise that there's still plenty to learn about this franchise.

DIY pest control

ants in the garden ? Run a hose from your bbq gas cylinder and put it into the ants nest and turn it on, just a little, removed hose and carefully light the hole… what could possibly go wrong?? pic.twitter.com/FThX7Qlz8r — Dave (@hike_charity) April 14, 2022

Maybe explosives wasn't a good idea.

Barrel-throwing birds

I know I’m late to the party on this but these Elden Ring birds with blades on their talons who hurl explosive barrels at you are some NES-tier bird enemies, just world class shitty birds. — Carolyn Petit (@carolynmichelle) April 17, 2022

These things were a nightmare.

Bloodborne painting

"Oh good Hunter... How hard you must have fought. Come home now, and we shall drift together in this endless dream."

--



Bloodborne painting. pic.twitter.com/rAN56HIfc5 — Chinara 🔸 相如 🔸 @ Knightober Bonfire (@artofchinara) April 17, 2022

How good is this? Might be time for another Bloodborne playthrough.

If you know, you know

Not a great space to find yourself.

This looks like a Tony Hawk's map

Abandoned church purchased by skaters and renovated into a dream park pic.twitter.com/FPAgeBVxnA — Abandoned Places (@abandoned5paces) April 19, 2022

Is it time for another Tony Hawk's game yet?

Is this what it's like fighting me?

POV: You're a giant in Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/hkndOn3LtE — Haelle 👉🐍 (@Haelle_) April 16, 2022

This thing is impossible to catch!

