Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date moved up to July 2022 Nintendo has announced that the next entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles series will arrive sooner than expected.

It’s a pretty common sight these days for games to be delayed, so rarely do we ever get to consider the possibility of something coming sooner than originally planned. That seems to be the case with the next Xenoblade Chronicles, though. Nintendo just announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which was originally supposed to launch in September 2022, will now arrive sooner with its release date pushed up to late July 2022.

Nintendo announced the new release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 via the Nintendo Twitter on April 19, 2022. According to the tweet, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will now launch on July 29, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.

“Step into the vast world of Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 sooner than expected,” the tweet reads. “Now coming to Nintendo Switch on 7/29!”

Originally, when Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was first revealed back at the February 2022 Nintendo Direct presentation, the game was given a release window of around September 2022, though no concrete date was given at the time.

The revised Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date should come as a welcome surprise to all fans of the series. It’s not often we get to see a game come sooner than expected. Meanwhile, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to give players an all-new full-fledged adventure to explore as players once again step into the science-fantasy saga that Monolith Soft has built. It would appear that much like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, this game will focus on a new set of protagonists and further characters with all new threats to fight and regions to explore as two major nations square off in a war that threatens inhabitants throughout the land.

