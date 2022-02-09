New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives this September

The next Xenoblade adventure has been revealed for the Switch.
Donovan Erskine
2

The February 2022 Nintendo Direct gave us a look at games coming to the Nintendo Switch this calendar year. At the end of the Direct, Nintendo announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3, giving fans a first look at the next chapter in the adventure series. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released in September of this year.

Developing...

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

