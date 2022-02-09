Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives this September
The next Xenoblade adventure has been revealed for the Switch.
The February 2022 Nintendo Direct gave us a look at games coming to the Nintendo Switch this calendar year. At the end of the Direct, Nintendo announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3, giving fans a first look at the next chapter in the adventure series. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released in September of this year.
Developing...
