Elden Ring Version 1.04 patch notes keep players from killing Millicent by accident Millicent gets a barrier to keep her safe from accidental murder alongside a wealth of weapon balances and tweaks in Elden Ring Version 1.04.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have put out a new update for Elden Ring with Version 1.04. There are a number of changes in the latest patch, including making Colossal Swords swing a big faster and hit a bit harder, a rebalancing of various spells and gear, and some curious changes to Patches. However, those who ran into issues with accidentally offing Millicent will find that a bit harder to do now. After a certain part in her quest line, she now gets a barrier to keep her safe. Check out the full Version 1.04 patch notes here.

Elden Ring Version 1.04 patch notes

Millicent is a young woman stricken with Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring and players can go on a short quest in the game to attempt to help cure her.

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring’s Version 1.04 update on all platforms and put out its accompanying patch notes on April 19, 2022. The barrier on Millicent after helping her at Miquella’s Haligtree during her questline should keep players from accidentally offing her, but there are plenty of other changes in the update as well. Colossal weapons look like they’re going to be a bit easier to use in terms of attack speed, blocking, and two-handed damage and a bunch of spells and gear took some further tweaks. Check out the full patch notes below:

Additional Elements Added

Added an option to turn camera auto rotate function ON/OFF

Added some event phases for the NPC “Patches”

Balance adjustments

Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.

Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.

Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.

Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Increased the damage of Devourer’s Scepter.

Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.

Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.

Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.

Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.

Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels*

*Players will need to perform any of the following actions for the changes to be reflected. This is required only once. New characters created after this update will not require this action:

Level up

Activate Godrick’s Great Rune

Re-equipping any equipment (armor, talisman) which grants bonus stat to either Strength, Dexterity, Vigor, Endurance, Intelligence, Faith or Arcane

Other enemy and weapon balance changes

Sorcery/Incantation

Upward adjustments

Crystal Barrage - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time

Gavel of Haima - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Shatter Earth - Increased cast speed and decrease recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Rock Blaster - Decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting

Thop’s Barrier - Increased area of effect and slightly increase effect duration

Rennala’s Full Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ranni’s Dark Moon - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed at lower dexterity

Magma Shot - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed

Roiling Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased time until magma explodes

Gelmir’s Fury - Slightly decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased the damage of lava pool. Increased the hitbox

Rykard’s Rancor - Decreased FP cost

Oracle Bubbles - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Great Oracular Bubble - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Briars of Sin - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy

Briars of Punishment - Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy

Explosive Ghostflame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time

Tibia’s Summon - Increased damage and cast speed

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail - Decreased FP and Stamina cost

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns - Decreased FP and Stamina cost, Increase cast speed. Increased the distance traveled when not charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged

Elden Stars - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time

Black Blade - Decreased Stamina consumption and decreased recovery time

Discus of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed

Triple Rings of Light - Increased damage

Radagon’s Rings of Light - Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Lightning Strike - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Honed Bolt - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike - Decreased recovery time

Lansseax’s Glaive - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy’ attacks while casting.

Fortissax's Lightning Spear - Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to withstand enemy attack while casting more easily.

Frozen Lightning Spear - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attack while casting.

Death Lightning - Decreased FP cost, Increased the duration of death-accumulating smoke

O, Flame! - Increased damage

Giantsflame Take Thee - Decreased Stamina Cost

Flame of the Fell God - Decreased FP cost and increased damage

Whirl, O Flame! - Increased damage, decreased recovery time

Burn, O Flame! - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Flame - Increase damage and the spell can break enemy’s guard more easily.

Scouring Black Flame - Decreased FP cost and recovery time. Increased attack range and area of effect.

Black Flame Ritual - Reduced FP cost and increased damage.

Gurranq's Beast Claw - Increased damage and decreased recovery time.

Bloodflame Talons - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Bloodboon - Increased damage. Increased cast speed and decreased effect start-up time, decreased recovery time.

Pest Threads - Decreased Stamina cost.

Scarlet Aeonia - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Unendurable Frenzy - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased Madness buildup on enemies.

Inescapable Frenzy - Increased cast speed.

Placidusax's Ruin - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Dragonclaw - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Dragonmaw - Decreased FP, stamina cost, recovery time and increased cast speed and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Greyoll's Roar - Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Upward and downward adjustments

Adula's Moonblade - Decreased the power of single cast and improved performance so that the blades and frost hit more consistently and continuously. Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.

Flame, Fall Upon Them - Decreased the damage of single cast and improved the performance so that it hits the enemy multiple times. Decreased FP cost.

Howl of Shabriri - Decreased the madness buildup on the enemy. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Downward adjustments

Swarm of Flies - Decreased blood loss buildup on enemy.

The Flame of Frenzy - Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Frenzied Burst - Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Weapon Skill

Upward adjustments

Lion's Claw - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Kick - Increased cast speed.

Hoarah Loux's Earthshaker - Increased cast speed. Increased cast speed on follow up input, decreased recovery time.

Troll’s Roar - Decreased Stamina Cost. Increased cast speed on follow up input, increased distance traveled.

Giant Hunt - Decreased recovery time.

Storm Assault - Decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Carian Grandeur - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charge and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Gravitas - Increased cast speed.

Flaming Strike - Increased the travel distance of a stepping cleave in a strong attack.

Black Flame Tornado - Added hitbox to weapon when spinning, and added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Lightning Slash - Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Sacred Blade - Increased cast speed.

Sacred Ring of Light - Increased cast speed.

Poisonous Mist - Increased cast speed.

Poison Moth Flight - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Spear - Added a hitbox to the weapon’s spinning animation.

Chilling Mist - Increased cast speed.

Assassin's Gambit - Increased cast speed.

Shield Bash - Increased cast speed.

Shield Crash - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed.

Blade of Gold - Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Blade of Death - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Golden Tempering - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Increased effect duration.

Last Rites - Increased cast speed.

Mists of Slumber - Increased cast speed.

Eochaid's Dancing Blade - Increased travel distance, added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Unblockable Blade - Increased cast speed with the weapon Coded Sword.

Alabaster Lords' Pull - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Establish Order - Decreased recovery time and increased cast speed on follow up input. Increased damage. Made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Moonlight Greatsword - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the frost buildup effect during the skill duration.

Wave of Gold - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Wolf’s Assault - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

The Queen’s Black Flame - Increased cast speed. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Dynast's Finesse - Decreased Stamina cost.

Flowing Form - Decreased Stamina cost.

Death Flare - Increased cast speed.

Onyx Lord's Repulsion - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Magma Guillotine - Decreased Stamina cost, Increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time on follow up input.

Cursed-Blood Slice - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Lightning Sword - Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Rosus’ Summons - Decreased recovery time.

I Command Thee, Kneel! - Increased cast speed including follow up input. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Gold Breaker - Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Familial Rancor - Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Nebula - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time with the weapon Bastard's Stars.

Regal Beastclaw - Increased cast speed.

Devourer of Worlds - Increased cast speed.

Regal Roar - Decreased recovery time.

Spearcall Ritual - Decreased recovery time.

Ancient Lightning Spear - Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Allows player to more easily withstand enemies’ attacks while casting.

Great-Serpent Hunt - Decreased recovery time and increased damage. Allows player to more easily withstand attacks from enemies.

Frenzyflame Thrust - Decreased FP cost, decreased recovery time. Decreased madness buildup on self.

Bloodboon Ritual - Increased cast speed.

Miquella's Ring of Light - Increased cast speed.

Sea of Magma - Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Flame Dance - Decreased Stamina cost, decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Storm Kick - Decreased Stamina cost.

Bear Witness! - Increased cast speed.

Upward and downward adjustments

Thundercloud Form - Decreased damage when activated with a short button press. Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the damage of Inescapable Frenzy was affected by right hand weapon.

Fixed a bug where the damage of the weapon arts "Carian retaliation" was increased by weapon and status, and the effect was not displayed correctly during online multiplay.

Fixed a bug where the animation when inflicted with blood loss and frostbite was bigger than originally planned.

Fixed a bug during character appearance change menu in which some parameter changes were sometime not reflected.

Fixed a bug that prevented a dialog from appearing when executing "Leave" on some items.

Fixed a bug that allowed unauthorized items to be passed to other players.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that prevented grace to be registered on the map if it was found just before the player is summoned.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the mechanic of Rennala Queen Of The Full Moon fight from working properly during cooperative multiplayer.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from entering the boss area after defeating Morgott, the Omen King.

Fixed a bug that prevented "Edgar the Revenger" and "Festering Fingerprint Vyke" from invading after defeating all the bosses in Liurnia of the Lake.

The item Tonic of Forgetfulness can now be obtained at the Volcano Manor if the player wasn’t able to obtain it due to quest progression.

Fixed a bug that caused the reduction of runes due to NPC "Gostoc" when player died in "Stormveil Castle" to occur at an unintended timing.

Added a protective barrier to Millicent after helping her at Miquella’s Haligtree so she cannot be unintentionally killed.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining the reward after defeating the Dung Eater.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from progress Diallos’ questline.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented player from duplicating remembrance at the Walking Mausoleum.

Fixed a bug that prevented player from inputting consecutive attacks when dual wielding thrusting sword.

Fixed a bug that causes scythe to lose blood loss effect if poison affinity is applied to the weapon.

Fixed a bug where the damage of the Iron Greatsword was lower than expected when an affinity is applied.

Fixed a bug that caused FP consumption to increase when the player cast Night Comet with charge.

Fixed a bug that causes he default key setting on keyboard for weapon skill (Left Ctrl) to not be set (on PC only).

Fixed a bug in the Steam version where the history of players who played multiplayer was not displayed correctly under certain circumstances.

Increased online multiplayer stability.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect sounds to be played under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused some places on the map to have incorrect visual and hitbox.

Fixed a bug that causes some enemies to have incorrect visual and behavior.

Fixed a bug that causes some armor to have incorrect stats.

Text fix.

Other performance improvements and bug fixes.

Please note: This patch mistakenly included an update to the duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear, shortening it. This unintentional change will be reverted with a minor patch in the near future. Our apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Elden Ring’s Version 1.04 should be out now, but it looks like we could see some smaller updates soon, according to the last note. We could also see hotfixes like the one that beefed up Radahn after he was mistakenly nerfed. Stay tuned for further updates and check out our full Elden Ring strategy guide for aid on your quest through the Lands Between.