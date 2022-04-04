Elden Ring Update 1.03.3 Patch Notes reverts an unintentional Radahn nerf Notorious Elden Ring boss Starscourge Radahn's attacks got a little softer after a recent update, which was not intended.

As players make their way through the grand adventure of the Lands Between in Elden Ring, one particular boss has stood out among the bunch. General Radahn is a nasty fellow ready to beat the brakes off any adventurer foolish enough to show up in his domain. Or at least he was up until Elden Ring Update 1.03.2 when an accidental nerf reduced the overall damage of a lot of his attacks. Now, FromSoftware has put out another mini update eliminating this mistake and turning Radahn back into the Starscourge he was meant to be. Check out the patch notes for Update 1.03.3 here.

Elden Ring Update 1.03.3 Patch Notes

Elden Ring Update 1.03.3 is a mini patch all about turning Starscourge Radahn back into the terrifying monster he was before an unintentional nerf.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware put out Elden Ring Update 1.03.3 and its accompanying patch notes on April 3, 2022. It should be live on all platforms now. There isn’t much to this micro update. It’s really only about reverting some unintentional changes made to Radahn’s attacks. Essentially, players noticed that a lot of Radahn’s attacks were hitting softer after Elden Ring Update 1.03.2. That wasn’t supposed to be the case and now Starscourge Radahn is back in fit, fighting form. You can see the official patch note details for Update 1.03.3 below:

Targeted Platform

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

The item included in the latest update

Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced.

That’s all there is to it. Interestingly enough, there were quite a few folks gloating about their ability to do ol’ General Radahn in before his nerf in 1.03.2. With Elden Ring Update 1.03.3, more players will be able to take on the alleged true challenge Radahn poses. Want more Elden Ring? Be sure to check out our coverage and guides for all of the latest on the game and help with your own adventures in the Lands Between.