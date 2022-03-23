New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2

Elden Ring update 1.03.2 patch notes

Here's everything new in the Elden Ring 1.03.2 update.
Donovan Erskine
Elden Ring has only been out for a short period of time, but developer FromSoftware has been hard at work addressing the issues that pop up for users across different platforms. This included a pretty sizable 1.03 update earlier this month. Though that patch was mostly successful in squashing bugs, it did give way to a few new ones, which are being handled in the latest Elden Ring update. Let’s dig into the patch notes for Elden Ring update 1.03.2.

Elden Ring update 1.03.2 patch notes

Notice of Update Distribution

  • We are distributing this new update to fix several bugs in patch 1.03
  • We apologize for the inconvenience, but please apply the latest update before you enjoy the game.

Targeted Platform

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Major items included in the latest update

・Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline

・Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum

・Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect

・Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as followed

App Ver. 1.03.2

Regulation Ver. 1.03.2

  • Online play requires the player to apply this update

That’s everything found in the Elden Ring 1.03.2 update, as shared by FromSoftware. It’s brief, but targets issues that have started to appear in recent weeks for players across console and PC. As we keep up with everything Elden Ring, stick with Shacknews.

