SEGA reportedly developing new Jet Set Radio & Crazy Taxi as part of 'Super Game'
It seems that SEGA is digging into its rich collection of games as part of its Super Game initiative.
Fans of the Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio series might want to get their celebration hats ready. It would appear that SEGA is currently working on a new entry in the Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio franchises as part of its Super Game initiative that it announced last year as part of an alliance with Microsoft.
According to a report by Takashi Mochizuki of Bloomberg on April 19, 2022, SEGA is currently developing “big budget reboots of its Dreamcast games Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio”. The report cites people familiar with SEGA’s plans.
The report goes on to state that the Crazy Taxi game has been in development for more than a year, with plans to release it in a few years. Unfortunately, the people close to the matter also noted that both Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are still in early development and are liable to be cancelled.
These aren’t just new entries in the games’ series either; these are purportedly part of SEGA’s Super Game. Revealed in October 2021, Microsoft and SEGA formed a strategic alliance that would leverage Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to allow SEGA to move forward with its Super Game. The branding of this focused on such keywords like Global, Online, Community, and IP utilization.
The Bloomberg report notes that the drive behind this Super Game branding is to create a phenomenon like Epic Games’ Fortnite, citing it as inspiration. The goal is, allegedly, to create an experience that can generate “recurring revenue”, according to Mochizuki.
It is certainly plausible that a new Jet Set Radio game is currently in development. It was only in May 2021 that Jet Set Radio artist Ryuta Euda returned to SEGA after working at Yahoo Japan. Furthermore, SEGA Sammy’s recent 2020/2021 fiscal year report revealed the company would look at its collection of dormant IPs and determine whether reboots, remasters or remakes are possible.
As an avid Jet Set Radio fan myself (which should be obvious judging by my own Shack Chat entries), it’s certainly a bit exciting to hear SEGA could be looking to revisit the worlds of Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi once again. Though nothing official has been announced just yet, there are still plenty of opportunities this year for SEGA to come out and make a lot of dreams come true. If all else fails, there’s still Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.
I never could get into JSR. For me, it was 100% style and 0% substance. The perfect game to watch other people suffer through.
Really curious how they'd do a modern Crazy Taxi. The originals were pretty tightly designed maps but I think they're way to thin on content for a modern release (and the performance on Crazy Taxi 3 always kinda sucked). Getting a few new maps along with the previous ones would be really cool, especially if they nail the layout. Still bummed they haven't ported over any of the new Virtua Racing courses to the rerelease... Would love to see the 32X/Saturn/PS2 courses rebuilt for that version :(
I love JSR, though style is certainly a big part of it. The movement was great fun to nail for me though the lack of camera control on Dreamcast could make that frustrating.
I don't like the sound of this "super game" like it'll be some theme park F2P Sega Festival where all the sub-games aren't as good as the originals.
This is what I want as well and was thinking, sure I love Crazy Taxi but I 1000x like the Jet Set Radio IP better and it could be insane on modern hardware and game engines!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It looks like both games are coming out so if we have to wait a bit I am cool with that, but yeah I agree.
It was pretty neat! The level variety was great and the mission structure tended to be more focused and linear (in general). I don't know if I'd super enjoy either it or the first game as much these days because of the draw distance... I'd love to see both games rereleased / remastered in something like the KEX engine or whatever so they could clean that up.
The sequel, Road Warrior, wasn't as open and anarchic as Quarantine, and I don't remember it being as funny. But it also wasn't as grindingly boring to advance through the missions.
Interestingly, the studio that developed it became Rockstar Canada and worked on several GTA games!
https://www.mobygames.com/game/quarantine-ii-road-warrior#:~:text=Quarantine%20II%3A%20Road%20Warrior%20is,of%20special%20missions%20against%20OmniCorp.
OMG + https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck & YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! \m/ :) \m/ .
Man if SEGA really brings back all those IP and goes super nova with them I am going to die a happy person + feels good Man!!!!
