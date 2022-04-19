New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

SEGA reportedly developing new Jet Set Radio & Crazy Taxi as part of 'Super Game'

It seems that SEGA is digging into its rich collection of games as part of its Super Game initiative.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
12

Fans of the Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio series might want to get their celebration hats ready. It would appear that SEGA is currently working on a new entry in the Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio franchises as part of its Super Game initiative that it announced last year as part of an alliance with Microsoft.

sega making jet set radio super game
A new entry in the Jet Set Radio franchise looks to be in development at SEGA.

According to a report by Takashi Mochizuki of Bloomberg on April 19, 2022, SEGA is currently developing “big budget reboots of its Dreamcast games Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio”. The report cites people familiar with SEGA’s plans.

The report goes on to state that the Crazy Taxi game has been in development for more than a year, with plans to release it in a few years. Unfortunately, the people close to the matter also noted that both Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are still in early development and are liable to be cancelled.

sega making crazy taxi super game
Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio are reportedly part of SEGA's Super Game.

These aren’t just new entries in the games’ series either; these are purportedly part of SEGA’s Super Game. Revealed in October 2021, Microsoft and SEGA formed a strategic alliance that would leverage Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to allow SEGA to move forward with its Super Game. The branding of this focused on such keywords like Global, Online, Community, and IP utilization.

The Bloomberg report notes that the drive behind this Super Game branding is to create a phenomenon like Epic Games’ Fortnite, citing it as inspiration. The goal is, allegedly, to create an experience that can generate “recurring revenue”, according to Mochizuki.

It is certainly plausible that a new Jet Set Radio game is currently in development. It was only in May 2021 that Jet Set Radio artist Ryuta Euda returned to SEGA after working at Yahoo Japan. Furthermore, SEGA Sammy’s recent 2020/2021 fiscal year report revealed the company would look at its collection of dormant IPs and determine whether reboots, remasters or remakes are possible.

As an avid Jet Set Radio fan myself (which should be obvious judging by my own Shack Chat entries), it’s certainly a bit exciting to hear SEGA could be looking to revisit the worlds of Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi once again. Though nothing official has been announced just yet, there are still plenty of opportunities this year for SEGA to come out and make a lot of dreams come true. If all else fails, there’s still Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 19, 2022 1:05 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, SEGA reportedly developing new Jet Set Radio & Crazy Taxi as part of 'Super Game'

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 1:11 AM

      I never could get into JSR. For me, it was 100% style and 0% substance. The perfect game to watch other people suffer through.

      Really curious how they'd do a modern Crazy Taxi. The originals were pretty tightly designed maps but I think they're way to thin on content for a modern release (and the performance on Crazy Taxi 3 always kinda sucked). Getting a few new maps along with the previous ones would be really cool, especially if they nail the layout. Still bummed they haven't ported over any of the new Virtua Racing courses to the rerelease... Would love to see the 32X/Saturn/PS2 courses rebuilt for that version :(

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 1:13 AM

        I love JSR, though style is certainly a big part of it. The movement was great fun to nail for me though the lack of camera control on Dreamcast could make that frustrating.

        I don't like the sound of this "super game" like it'll be some theme park F2P Sega Festival where all the sub-games aren't as good as the originals.

        • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 1:15 AM

          You know, if that means we're getting Sega Superstars VR, then I'd be kind of ok with it

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 6:14 AM

        Yeah I felt the same way about Sunset Overdrive. I love the crazy colorful over the top world they created, the gameplay I couldn’t get into.

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 19, 2022 12:21 PM

          The gameplay takes way too long to warm up in that, super shallow power curve for too long. It's great fun once you get more abilities.

    • gzubluck legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 19, 2022 2:43 AM

      But please please please release Jet Set Radio Future on modern platforms first.

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 2:54 AM

        That was the first game someone completed on cxbx! The graphics were ugly partially emulated, it ran like crap, and I don't remember if it had sound, but holy crap... They did it. Very cool news when it happened

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 10:50 AM

        This is what I want as well and was thinking, sure I love Crazy Taxi but I 1000x like the Jet Set Radio IP better and it could be insane on modern hardware and game engines!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

        It looks like both games are coming out so if we have to wait a bit I am cool with that, but yeah I agree.

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 3:24 PM

        It runs really well in both CXBX and Xemu on PC.

    • reddwarf_ legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 4:18 AM

      Someone should make a modern Quarantine game instead of crazy taxi. Pick up people and blast the enemy.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 5:05 AM

      "It's time for some Craaaaaaaazy Uber!"

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      April 19, 2022 5:20 AM

      Nostalgia as a service

    • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 5:47 AM

      I can totally see a JSR battle royal that is vaguely splatoon-esque being really unique/fun

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 19, 2022 10:44 AM

      OMG + https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck & YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! \m/ :) \m/ .

      Man if SEGA really brings back all those IP and goes super nova with them I am going to die a happy person + feels good Man!!!!

