Destiny 2 Update 4.0.1 patch notes fix a bunch of Vow of the Disciple bugs The latest Destiny 2 update puts the boot on a number of bugs affecting the Vow of the Disciple raid and other activities.

It’s a patch day for Destiny 2 and The Witch Queen expansion, which means a number of changes, tweaks, and balances coming to even out the game and make sure your Adventure to stop Savathun is as smooth as can be gameplay-wise. In fact, Destiny 2 Update 4.0.1 targets bugs in the Vow of the Disciple raid pretty hard and cleans up a lot of issues players have been having. You can check out the full patch notes for Update 4.0.1 here.

Destiny 2 Update 4.0.1 patch notes

Destiny 2's Update 4.0.1 includes a number of bug fixes that should help make sure Guardians don't get stopped dead in their tracks on the Vow of the Disciple raid.

Bungie rolled out the 4.0.1 update for Destiny 2 alongside official patch notes with the finer details of the update on April 19, 2022. The biggest fixes by far are applied to the Vow of the Disciple raid, which saw a number of bug fixes that were hindering player progress through the activity. The Wellspring: Attack activity is still getting fixes too, despite being the subject of bug squashing in several previous patches. Check out the full notes below:

Activities

The Wellspring: Attack

Fixed an issue that could cause teams to incorrectly wipe on PED difficulty during the ritual disruption phase of Attack if they completed the objective with only a few seconds left on the clock.

Added failsafe to all carry objects in the ritual and boss phases so that they respawn in a reachable location if they are never picked up for 30 seconds. This should unblock the activity if they somehow spawn or fall out of bounds.

Altar of Reflection

Fixed an issue where the Altar of Reflection was not appearing, blocking players from completing Evidence Board Quest: Report: ALTAR-REFLECT

Lost Sectors

Fixed an issue where Rare (blue) engrams were dropping from PED Lost Sector chests

Vow of the Disciple

Fixed an issue where players could bring relics out of the Exhibition area.

Fixed multiple places where players could get out of environment.

Fixed an issue where the Resonant Shard timer would not decrement.

Fixed an issue where the Symmetrical Energy triumph would trigger inconsistently.

Fixed an issue where Rhulk would sometimes not transition back to his initial phase properly.

Fixed an issue where players could have one of Rhulk's weakspots open prematurely by depositing Emanating Force late in the encounter loop.

Fixed an issue where The Caretaker could be permanently stunned before being able to deal damage.

Fixed an issue where players could spread Leeching Force and charge it at the same time.

Fixed an issue where The Caretaker's dynamic health threshold UI would not consistently display for all players.

Throne World (Freeroam)

Fixed an issue where runes could appear before activating deepsight, and couldn't be revealed again if player didn't complete puzzle from the first try.

Fixed an issue where a material node in Miasma bubble was not appearing.

Fixed an issue where players could duplicate the Resonant Charge carry object.

Fixed issue with available lucent executioner not rotating out of Flourescent Canal.

Fixed issue with qualichor pursuit auto-completing reward step.

Gambit

Fixed an issue where stacking the Primeval Slayer buff also ramped up super recharge to larger than intended rates.

Fixed an issue where players could spawn into maps early by defeating themselves in the ready room.

Fixed an issue where players would see an empty box next to enemy player names when invading.

This should now consistently show the enemy players' class icon

Fixed an issue where placing Titan Barricade through the Allied Invasion Portal could disable said portal.

PsiOps

Fixed an issue where revives did not award points for scoring.

Fixed an issue where enemies sometimes didn't spawn after entering the Dark Forest area.

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where Adept Trials weapons were dropping for wins past 7 on a Passage of Confidence without first requiring a Flawless ticket.

Dev note: Funny enough, this is the biproduct of something we’ve been working on over the last season to improve Adept drop rates post-flawless, as well as help the Flawless pool feel more rewarding... which leads us to the next patch note!

Once players have gone flawless in a given week, they now have a chance of earning Adept Weapon drops on any Trials Ticket that has earned 7 or more wins while the Flawless Pool is active, regardless of loss counts.

This will reset weekly.

UI/UX

Invites

Updated audio and visuals when receiving Fireteam Invites, Bungie Friend Requests, and Clan Invites

Fixed an issue preventing Clan invites from consistently showing a tooltip within the Invite Management section of the Roster

Roster

Updated visuals on Roster nameplates to improve legibility, particularly when a player is using a nameplate with a bright background color

Added a new privacy setting provide more control over who may see your Cross Save-linked identities.

The Share Platform Names setting may be found in the Social Preferences tab on the Roster screen.

Fixed an issue where Player Search would not consistently refresh info for a searched player if they changed various social or investment states, mid-inspect.

Dares of Eternity

Fixed an issue that was preventing the Dares of Eternity header UI from displaying game mode information during the activity intro cinematic.

Fixed an issue that was causing icons in the reputation tooltip to appear squished.

Seals and Triumphs

Fixed an issue that prevented Seals from sheening when a triumph within them was available to claim.

This could lead to situations where a pagination button would show something was ready to claim on another page but no seals would sheen when you changed pages.

Text Chat

Virtual keyboard support is now available for console text chat

Updated text chat messages sent by the Destiny services to be more easily distinguished from Local chat messages

Fixed an issue that could soft lock console players who attempted to send text chat whispers to other players

Whisper chat has been disabled for console players while the team investigated this issue but is now re-enabled and available to all platforms

Inventory

Updated the background color for the number indicator on inventory item stacks that are full

Director

Increased the subtitle opacity on tooltips within the Director to improve legibility

Seasonal Artifact

Increased the opacity of mods within the Artifact screen that are still locked to improve legibility

Miscellaneous

Updated the Sort button UI to be consistent across all screens where it is present

Shifted the Sort button upward to fill the space left by the removal of the Shaders tab alongside The Witch Queen

Sandbox

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the "Eyes of Tomorrow" rocket launcher was not tracking as intended and would sometimes kill the wielder.

Fixed an issue that was causing the "Empirical Evidence" sidearm to be less stable than intended.

This has been updated to be closer in feel to the "Breachlight" sidearm.

Fixed an issue where the "Explosive Personality" grenade launcher was displaying the wrong RPM stat in the crafting screen.

Fixed an issue where the "Adaptive Munitions" perk would no longer increment when the target had a weaken debuff.

The damage bonus from the "Bait and Switch" perk has been increased from 20% to 35%

Fixed an issue where Drifter would always give the Stasis Containment Device from The Stasis Prototype Quest after the quest is complete.

Fixed an issue where "Immovable Object" and "Tilting at Windmills" had unclear descriptions.

Fixed an issue where grounded sword light attacks off an edge can be looped until the player runs out of ammo, letting the player move long distances through the air.

Fixed an issue where the Divinity exotic weapon has two kill tracker columns.

Weapon Crafting

Adjusted Enhanced Chain Reaction and Enhanced Field Prep to provide benefits to more archetypes.

Added an additional Deepsight Resonance extraction option that focuses only on Neutral Element.

Added a consumable item that allows viewing of Element counts. Acquired from the Relic Conduit.

Fixed an issue where the Father's Sins Wellspring Sniper rifle didn't initialize the kill tracker as active on crafting the weapon

Armor

Made adjustments to the physical melee scalar on Wormgod and One-Two Punch to prevent high damage output.

Hopefully this completely removed the ability for Guardians to delete raid bosses in 4 shotgun blasts and two punches, but we’ll be watching for the next mega-melt strategy...

Fixed an issue where elemental Siphon mods for helmet head armor cost glimmer to apply for each armor elemental affinity.

Fixed an issue where Osmiomancy Gloves lost a grenade after dying.

Fixed an issue where the activator for Exotic Hunter perk Voltaic Mirror could become perpetually enabled.

Fixed an issue where players could continue to block a few seconds after the Arcstrider Super deactivated while wearing Raiju's Harness.

Fixed an issue where the countdown for the Resist buff perks were not synced with the duration of the Duskfield Grenade.

Fixed an issue where the Shield Throw Void Melee was not giving the Fury Conductor buff for the ACD/0 Feedback Fence Exotic.

Fixed an issue where sidearm mods were not dropping.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where players could cancel Nova Warp's cast sequence and spawn the initial detonation blast without costing Super energy.

Fixed an issue where Devour would sometimes grant less buff time if multiple targets were killed very rapidly.

Added aim assist targeting to enemy Axion Bolt secondary projectiles to help players hit bolts that are chasing themselves or allies.

Fixed an issue where the "Echo of Instability" fragment was not activated by initial explosions from Void Spike Grenades.

Fixed an issue where players could remain Invisible by timing a Sword attacks with invisibility activations.

Fixed an issue where the Hunter ornament, Nemean Strides, appears twice in the transmog menu when acquired and equipped.

Collections and Customization

General

Fixed an issue where multiple vehicles had missing flavor texts when viewed from their details menu.

Fixed an issue where Prime Gaming entitlements didn't unlock the One of US emblem in Collections.

Fixed an issue where the "Ruinous Clash" shader appeared twice in the appearance customization menu.

Fixed an issue where the "Paragon" Vanguard shader appears twice in the shader customization screen.

Fixed an issue where the seasonal shotgun Reckless Endangerment couldn't be reacquired from Collections after being dismantled.

Clans

General

Fixed issue where players have clan banners going into their postmaster every time the went to orbit

Platforms and Systems

PlayStation 4

Background compatibility files now download at full speed while Destiny 2 is running.

Miscellaneous

General

Several stability and crash fixes.

Fixed an issue where seasonal pursuit weapon ornaments were not available on the exotic archive vendor.

Fixed an issue where Exotic armor purchased from Xur had slightly different stats than advertised.

Fixed an issue where Rahool Destination Material purchase options were not rotating with daily reset.

Updated Vanguard ritual bounties to gate status effect bounties on matching element burn weeks.

Ex: Void bounties should appear when Void is a featured element on the Vanguard Ops playlist.

Fixed an issue where the Seasonal challenge for Scorn strike bosses could be incremented by completing any strike.

Fixed an issue where Vostok and Eternity Crucible maps were not being weighted heavily enough for Season 16.

There is now a tip leading to the Bungie.net/MentalHealth help page.

Localization

French: Fixed an issue where The Flow, The Metal emblems did not have text strings.

Italian: Fixed an issue where Vanguard OPS weekly challenge objective tooltips would overlap.

