Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Coiled Captors DLC releases this week

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has only been available for less than a month, but 2K and Gearbox are wasting no time adding new content for the game's Season Pass. Later this week, the game is set to receive its first DLC campaign, titled Coiled Captors. A new trailer premiered on Tuesday, showing players what they can expect from this scaly new adventure.

As explained by the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands website, Coiled Captors will take players into Dreamveil Overlook, where they will encounter the fortune teller Vesper. The naga have sealed away an old god, believing that its power will amplify their own. The objective for this DLC will be for players to explore a frozen dungeon and free the powerful old god: a bestial shark creature known as Chums. They'll have to fight their way across hordes of armed naga before ultimately battling against the enraged Chums, which can take on up to four powerful forms.

What's particularly interesting about Coiled Captors is that Gearbox is promising an experience that evolves over time. Not only can players replay the DLC campaign multiple times to encounter different forms of Chums, they'll earn new opportunities to spin Vesper's Wheel of Fate. The Wheel of Fate offers numerous rewards, which includes Legendary loot. On top of that, Coiled Captors content can also be added to the Chaos Chamber pool, meaning players can take on the endgame with even more randomized elements.

Coiled Captors is just the first piece of the four-part post-launch Season Pass for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. There's no word on when the next drop will come, but expect more details in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, Coiled Captors can be played at any point during the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands campaign, so start it right now or save it for the end.