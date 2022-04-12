The Isle of Bigsnax DLC deepens the bizarre lore of Bugsnax

Bugsnax was one of the most notable indie game releases of 2020, developing an absurdly unique adventure about capturing food creatures on a mysterious island. Now, the developers at Young Horses are expanding on this wacky world with The Isle of Bigsnax, a new DLC that adds story content to the existing adventure. I got to take a look at what’s new in The Isle of Bigsnax and was impressed with how well it fits into the Bugsnax mythos.

The Isle of Bigsnax DLC takes players to the titular new island. This mysterious place is filled with food creatures that are much larger than the ones found on Snaktooth, in case you thought things couldn’t get any weirder. In addition to the increased size, there are several brand new animal-food hybrids to be discovered.

What’s neat is that the addition of large creatures isn’t just for the hilariousness of it all (though it is quite funny), it also informs new gameplay mechanics. Since the creatures are too large to capture by standard methods, players will have to shrink them down in order to properly catch them. This is done using strange pots found around the island. Tossing them at a creature will shrink it down to regular size, allowing you to capture using regular methods.

The Isle of Bugsnax will take roughly 3 - 4 hours to complete, according to the developers. This is a relatively large chunk of new story content, seeing as the base game is a 7-hour experience. The events of The Isle of Bigsnax also take place prior to the events at the end of Bugsnax’s main story, making it easily accessible for players that may have fallen off before completing the game, as well as those that have rolled credits.

The Isle of Bugsnax sees the return of key characters in Chandlo, Floofty, Shelda, and Triffany, who are all voiced again by Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell respectively. It will hopefully give an opportunity for characters that didn’t get enough spotlight in the main game to shine.

In addition to new story content and creatures, there are some more fun bonuses to be discovered in The Isle of Bigsnax. This includes new mail quests from the grumpeses, new hats to collect for the Bugsnax, and even a new hut that players can decorate to their liking.

The Isle of Bigsnax is looking to expand on all of the wacky weirdness that made Bugsnax a standout game of 2020. It’ set to launch as a free DLC expansion on April 28, 2022. On that same day, Bugsnax will be getting a release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.